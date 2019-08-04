India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Live score: India look to clinch T20 series
Virat Kohli would look to win the toss as the pitch looked weary during the first T20I yesterday and chances are the same nature is expected today
Virat Kohli with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Navdeep Saini after winning the first T20I against West Indies
After winning the first T20I against West Indies, India cricket team would look to clinch series by defeating Windies cricket team in the 2nd T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida, USA today. Virat Kohli would look to win the toss as the pitch looked weary during the first T20I yesterday and chances are the same nature is expected today.
Carlos Brathwaite-led Windies would look to bounce back after dismal show in the first match, and level the three-match series 1-1.
India vs West Indies, second T20 match timings LIVE streaming details
The India vs West Indies first T20 match will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 1 with English Commentary and Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 3 with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the India vs West Indies will be available on Sony Liv app and website.
