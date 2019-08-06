India vs West Indies 3rd T20I LIVE score: KohliI & co look for clean sweep
Carlos Brathwaite-led Windies will look to play for lost pride and end the three-match rubber on a high. Catch LIVE score, commentary here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Virat Kohli with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Navdeep Saini after winning the first T20I against West Indies
After clinching the three-match T20I series, Virat Kohli-led India crciket team will aim for a clean sweep against West Indies in the final match at the Providence Stadium today.
On the other hand, Carlos Brathwaite-led Windies -- who have already lost the series -- will look to play for lost pride and end the three-match rubber on a high, before taking on the Men in Blue in the three ODIs and the subsequent two-Test series.
India vs West Indies LIVE scoreboard
India vs West Indies LIVE scoreboard
India vs West Indies, Third T20 match timings and LIVE streaming details
The India vs West Indies third T20 match will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 1 with English Commentary and Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 3 with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the India vs West Indies third T20 match will be available on Sony Liv app and website.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh