IPL 2019: What is Mankading? Why Buttler's dismissal by Ashwin sparked row

It has been barely three days since the 12th edition of the (IPL 2019) kicked off in Chennai, and the blockbuster T20 championship has already got embroiled in controversy over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain R Ashwin's unusual dismissal of Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler. During the KXIP vs RR match on Monday, when Ashwin 'mankaded' Buttler — dislodged the bails on the non-striker's end of the wicket while cutting short his bowling stance to run out BUttler, who had already stepped out of the crease before the ball was delivered — the Rajasthan Royals opening batsman became the first victim of 'Mankading' in the IPL history.

The controversial dismissal of Buttler has polarised the cricket world, with some fans and former cricketers labelling Ashwin’s act disgraceful and against the spirit of the game, and others defending it as it is indeed a ligitimate way to dismiss a batsman according to cricket rule books. Also, this is not the first time that has been associated with Ashwin and Buttler. While in 2012 'Mankaded' Sri Lankan batsman Lahiru Thirimanne after warning him — the then captain Virendra Sehwag had decided against seeking Thirimanne's dismissal — Jos Buttler had once been 'Mankaded' by Sri Lanka’s Sachithra Senanayake as well. In the latter case, Sri Lankan captain had decided to seek the dismissal and Buttler had to walk.

Here’s how Ashwin Mankaded Buttler

Jos Buttler was going strong at 69 off 43 balls while chasing 185 runs. Ashwin Mankaded the Rajasthan Royals opener without giving him any warning in 13th over of the match. According to the laws of the game, the third umpire declared Buttler out. Such a dismissal is considered against the spirit of the game. As expected, Buttler seemed furious and had a heated exchange with Ashwin before leaving the field.

What is Mankading

is a way to run out the non-striker when he is backing up and leaves the popping crease before the ball is bowled.

In 1947, Indian all-rounder had used this method to dismiss Australian batsman Bill Brown twice. He had dismissed Bill once in a warm-up match and then in the 2nd Test of the series. The Australian media criticised Mankad and termed the move 'Mankading'. But Sir Don Bradman supported Vinoo Mankad's move and wrote in his book, "For the life of me, I can't understand why [the press] questioned his sportsmanship. The laws of cricket make it quite clear that the non-striker must keep within his ground until the ball has been delivered. If not, why is the provision there which enables the bowler to run him out? By backing up too far or too early, the non-striker is very obviously gaining an unfair advantage".

Marylebone Cricket Club's (MCC) stand on law

In 2017, approved that the rule for Mankading — Mankad law — would not change and also re-named it to clarify that it was the batsman’s fault. Law 41.16 — non striker leaving his/her ground early says: “This was previously Law 42.15 and enabled the bowler to run out the non-striker before delivery in the light of much publicity and controversy, this Law has been thoroughly delighted with two changes being made. Extending the point, which the run out of the non-striker can be attempted to the instant at which the bowler would be expected to deliver the ball. This will have the effect of being the non-striker in his/her ground for longer Changing the title of the Law to put the onus on the non-striker to remain in his/her ground. It is often the bowler who is criticised for attempting such run out but is the batsman who is tempting to gain an advantage The message to the non-striker is very clear -- if you do not want to risk being run out, stay within your ground until the bowler has released the ball”.

Indians other than Ashwin who have been involved in Mankading

In 1992, during India vs South Africa "Friendship Series", Peter Kirsten had made a habit of backing up before the delivery and Kapil Dev warned him twice before finally 'Mankading' him.

Also, in Indian domestic cricket, Railways' spinner Murali Karthik had mankaded Sandipan Das of Bengal during a Ranji Trophy match.

