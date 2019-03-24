IPL 2019, MI vs DC LIVE score: Can Mumbai Indians bounce back this year?
In today’s second match of VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals (DC) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. A lot was expected from Mumbai in IPL 2018, but they failed to make it to the play-offs. However, playing at home in their first game of IPL 2019, Mumbai will aim to kick-off their journey on a positive note. The Mumbai wicket is known to be batsmen friendly and it is expected to be a run feist as both teams have some big-hitters. While Mumbai have Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan and Yuvraj Singh to smash the ball around, Delhi have quality batsmen in Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan. Not to forget the prowess of Chris Morris at the back end of the innings. Head to head, the two teams have won 11 each out of 22 matches.
MI vs DC match will start from 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Gold HD, Star Gold in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the IPL 2019 Match 3 on Hotstar app and website.
