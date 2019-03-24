IPL 2019: Why Hyderabad need David Warner at the top of the batting order

The swashbuckling opener from Australia, is all set to return to Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019) after serving a ban for ball-tampering in South Africa last year. David Warner's involvement in ball tampering created a major controversy across the cricketing nation and the BCCI refused to allow Warner to participate in IPL 2018 along with While Warner and Smith were banned for a year by Cricket Australia, young Cameron Bancroft was left out for nine months for his role. also cannot lead his national team after CA banned him from taking the leadership role for a lifetime. After the scandal, Warner missed the 2018 edition with New Zealand skipper taking charge of the team.

How important is for in IPL 2019?



Even though made it to the finals in IPL 2018, opening remained their main concern as Shikhar Dhawan was unable to give the start they needed at the top of the order and Wriddiman Saha’s injury made the opening slot brittle. David Warner’s participation in IPL 2019 will give a major boost to batting at the top of the order as he has an impressive record in IPL. Under Warner’s captaincy, won two IPL titles in 2016 and 2017. The southpaw has played an important role in SRH’s success in the cash-rich extravaganza over the years. He led by example with a staggering 848 runs and helped them win their maiden title in 2016 IPL. In 2017, he topped the run charts (641) and smashed a scintillating 59-ball 126 against Kolkata Knight Riders, against whom open their campaign in IPL 2019.

David Warner back after an elbow injury



Prior to IPL 2019, Warner went under the knife for an elbow injury in January during the Bangladesh Premier League but made a successful comeback for his Sydney club Randy Petes with a 77-ball century in a one-day game earlier this month.