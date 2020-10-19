IPL 2020: KXIP vs DC playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: Check RCB vs KXIP playing 11 predictions and head to head here
IPL 2020: Check MI vs KXIP head to head and playing 11 predictions here
IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details
IPL 2020 KXIP vs KKR prediction: Will Gayle find place in KXIP playing 11?
IPL 2020: SRH vs KXIP match prediction, playing 11, head to head details
-
In match 38 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
KXIP fought hard against Mumbai Indians on Sunday to earn two crucial points to stay in playoffs contention, and the KL Rahul-led side would look to continue the same show against another formidable rival, Delhi Capitals.
DC is at the top of IPL 2020 Points Table while KXIP is at the sixth spot with three wins in nine games.Check IPL 2020 Points Table here
DC doesn't have much worries at the moment as the team is looking strong and ready to take on any opposition. It defeated CSK in its previous outing with Shikhar Dhawan slamming a century, and Axar Patel firing at the end to take the team towards another win.
Changes look unlikely in both DC and KXIP playing 11 but Delhi may look to replace Tushar Deshpande with Keemo Paul or Mohit Sharma.
KXIP vs DC playing 11 prediction
Kings XI Punjab
KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
Delhi Capitals
Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey (WK), Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande/Keemo Paul/Mohit Sharma and Axar Patel.
IPL 2020, Match 38: KXIP vs DC Pitch report
Dubai International Cricket Stadium saw an intense fight between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. We saw some movement for pacers while spinners benefited by tossing the ball, compelling batsman to go for it.
The pitch might get slower as the match progresses and 170-180 seems like a good total considering the Sunday clash at the venue.
KXIP vs DC head to head
Total matches: 25
KXIP won: 14
DC won: 11
No result: 0
KXIP vs DC Squads
Kings XI Punjab
KL Rahul (C) (W), Arshdeep Singh Chris Gayle Darshan Nalkande Krishnappa Gowtham Hardus Viljoen Harpreet Brar Jagadeesha Suchith Karun Nair Mandeep Singh Mayank Agarwal Mohammad Shami Mujeeb Ur Rahman Murugan Ashwin Nicholas Pooran Sarfaraz Khan Glenn Maxwell Sheldon Cottrell Deepak Hooda Ishan Porel Ravi Bishnoi Jimmy Neesham Chris Jordan Tajinder Singh Simran Singh
Delhi Capitals
Shreyas Iyer (C), Ajinkya Rahane Amit Mishra Avesh Khan Axar Patel Harshal Patel Ishant Sharma Kagiso Rabada Keemo Paul Prithvi Shaw Ravichandran Ashwin Rishabh Pant (W) Sandeep Lamichhane Shikhar Dhawan Alex Carey Shimron Hetmyer Mohit Sharma Tushar Deshpande Marcus Stoinis Lalith Yadav Anrich Nortje Daniel Sams
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor