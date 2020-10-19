IPL 2020: KXIP vs DC playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

In match 38 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

KXIP fought hard against Mumbai Indians on Sunday to earn two crucial points to stay in playoffs contention, and the KL Rahul-led side would look to continue the same show against another formidable rival,

DC is at the top of Points Table while KXIP is at the sixth spot with three wins in nine games.

DC doesn't have much worries at the moment as the team is looking strong and ready to take on any opposition. It defeated CSK in its previous outing with Shikhar Dhawan slamming a century, and Axar Patel firing at the end to take the team towards another win.

Changes look unlikely in both DC and KXIP playing 11 but Delhi may look to replace Tushar Deshpande with Keemo Paul or Mohit Sharma.

KXIP vs DC playing 11 prediction

Kings XI Punjab

(c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey (WK), Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande/Keemo Paul/Mohit Sharma and Axar Patel.

IPL 2020, Match 38: KXIP vs DC Pitch report

Dubai International Cricket Stadium saw an intense fight between Mumbai Indians and on Sunday. We saw some movement for pacers while spinners benefited by tossing the ball, compelling batsman to go for it.

The pitch might get slower as the match progresses and 170-180 seems like a good total considering the Sunday clash at the venue.

KXIP vs DC head to head

Total matches: 25

KXIP won: 14

DC won: 11

No result: 0

KXIP vs DC Squads

Kings XI Punjab

(C) (W), Arshdeep Singh Chris Gayle Darshan Nalkande Krishnappa Gowtham Hardus Viljoen Harpreet Brar Jagadeesha Suchith Karun Nair Mandeep Singh Mayank Agarwal Mohammad Shami Mujeeb Ur Rahman Murugan Ashwin Nicholas Pooran Sarfaraz Khan Glenn Maxwell Sheldon Cottrell Deepak Hooda Ishan Porel Ravi Bishnoi Jimmy Neesham Chris Jordan Tajinder Singh Simran Singh

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Ajinkya Rahane Amit Mishra Avesh Khan Axar Patel Harshal Patel Ishant Sharma Kagiso Rabada Keemo Paul Prithvi Shaw Ravichandran Ashwin Rishabh Pant (W) Sandeep Lamichhane Shikhar Dhawan Alex Carey Shimron Hetmyer Mohit Sharma Tushar Deshpande Marcus Stoinis Lalith Yadav Anrich Nortje Daniel Sams