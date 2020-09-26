IPL 2020, Match 8: KKR vs SRH toss prediction and live streaming details

In Match 8 of IPL 2020, (KKR) and (SRH) would look to register their first win of season when they lock horns with each other at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abi Dhabi, on Saturday. The teams have lost the two matches they have played each and would be itching to register their first points on points table. Check KKR and SRH’s current position on IPL points table 2020 here After a dismal show against defending champions Mumbai Indians in its campaign opener, KKR will face the David Warner-led SRH, who went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore in its tournament opener. Both teams will now be craving for a win to gain confidence. With the likes of Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan in their middle-order, KKR has the capability to overhaul any given target. However, the duo failed to capitalise against Mumbai and the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR ended up on the losing side. Check KKR vs SRH playing 11 predictions here Despite the losses, both the sides are well aware of each other's strengths and it is going to be a high voltage clash.

