IPL 2020, Match 8: KKR vs SRH toss prediction and live streaming details

In Match 8 of IPL 2020, (KKR) and (SRH) would look to register their first win of season when they lock horns with each other at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abi Dhabi, on Saturday. The teams have lost the two matches they have played each and would be itching to register their first points on points table. Check KKR and SRH’s current position on IPL points table 2020 here



After a dismal show against defending champions Mumbai Indians in its campaign opener, KKR will face the David Warner-led SRH, who went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore in its tournament opener. Both teams will now be craving for a win to gain confidence.



With the likes of Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan in their middle-order, KKR has the capability to overhaul any given target. However, the duo failed to capitalise against Mumbai and the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR ended up on the losing side. Check KKR vs SRH playing 11 predictions here



Despite the losses, both the sides are well aware of each other's strengths and it is going to be a high voltage clash.



SRH vs KKR toss prediction



Dew in the second half has forced captains to field first after winning the toss so far in so far. However, it is observed that pitches are getting slow as the game progresses with makes a big chase difficult.

Here’s all you need to know about Match 8, KKR vs SRH cricket match:

The KKR vs SRH IPL match will be held on September 26, Saturday.The venue for and match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.The IPL 2020 Match 8 between Kinght Riders and Sunrisers will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.The SRH vs KKR toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.The SRH vs KKR IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.You can watch the live streaming of SRH vs KKR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.