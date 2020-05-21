IPL 2020 to saliva ban: Here's what Cummins said on cricket after Covid-19

-
Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins believes that the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be a great way to resume cricket after the coronavirus-forced hiatus. He said that the tournament will also help in preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup this year.
Cummins was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 15.5 crores, making him the most expensive foreign player in the history of IPL.
The 27-year-old said he has been in touch with his owners and is optimistic of playing the tournament this year.
"Whenever I speak to the owners of the team and the staff there, they're still really confident that it can be played at some stage this year," Cummins told SEN on Thursday.
"I was really looking forward to playing it for many obvious reasons, hopefully it goes ahead."
Two memorable (but very different) run outs from Pat Cummins at the same spot on the same ground! pic.twitter.com/p1f7y1xJbY— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 20, 2020
"It (IPL) could be a great way to get back into playing cricket (after the Covid-19 stoppage). It's T20, not as cumbersome on your body. We've got a big World Cup that is going to be played at some stage, so playing as much high-quality T20 cricket as we can is great," said the pacer Speculation over ICC T20 World Cup postponement
There is speculation that IPL might be conducted in October-November if the T20 World Cup in Australia is postponed.
In a bid to resume cricket, Boards across the globe are looking at ensuring a bio-secure environment which includes mandatory quarantine periods and other safety protocols.
Cummins, who will begin New South Wales pre-season training on June 1, said he is ready to do "Whatever it takes to get back playing cricket safely.
‘If we remove saliva, we have to have another option’
In other development, Cummins has said that while allowing sweat to be still used on the ball is helpful, the use of an artificial substance to shine it during the Covid-19 pandemic should be considered now that saliva is set to be banned.
The ICC's Cricket Committee this week proposed a ban on players using saliva on the ball to negate risk of coronavirus infection.
"If we remove saliva, we have to have another option," he told cricket.com.au.
"Sweat's not bad, but I think we need something more than that, ideally. Whatever that is, wax or I don't know what.
"If that's what that science is telling us, that it's high risk using saliva ... as long as we're keeping other options open, whether that's sweat or something artificial.
"We have to be able to shine the ball somehow so I'm glad they've let sweat remain.
"We've just got to make sure at the start of the spell we're sweating and we're nice and warm," the world's No.1 Test bowler added.