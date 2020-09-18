IPL 2020: Watch MS Dhoni top five knocks in Indian Premier League

The much-awaited 13th edition of the is set to begin on Saturday, when the last season's finalists -- Mumbai Indians (MI) and (CSK) -– take on each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The two most successful franchises in IPL's history share a rivalry that is likely to split cricket fans in two when the teams play each other.

However, all eyes will be on CSK captain MS Dhoni, who was out of cricketing action since India’s debacle in the 2019 ICC World Cup semifinal against New Zealand. While Dhoni's fans could not see India’s most successful captain in national colours as he announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, will bring the man's power-packed innings again to his followers.

In the pandemic era, when India’s Covid-19 caseload is rising daily, Dhoni’s power-hitting and his ability to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat will bring joy to many cricket fans.

As we are gearing for the MI vs CSK clash, let us revisit Dhoni’s top five innings in so far:

54 not out (29 balls) vs KXIP, 2010

With CSK's qualification for the semifinal on the line, M S Dhoni produced a captain's knock. Chasing 193, CSK was left with 16 to get in the final over bowled by Irfan Pathan. Dhoni smashed a four before hitting two gigantic sixes to win the match for his team. He punched his jaw after hitting the winning six that showed how much the victory mattered to him.



64 not out (49) vs KXIP, 2016

Dhoni's innings was a rare highlight in a poor season where Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) was not too successful. Needing 23 from the final over seemed a big task, but the equation became more difficult when it boiled down to 12 from 2. But Dhoni backed himself and sent Axar Patel's last two balls for gigantic sixes to end RPS' journey on a high in 2016.

51 not out (20) vs Mumbai Indians, 2012

This innings is yet another example of Dhoni's big-match temperament. Batting first in the eliminator against Mumbai Indians in 2012, CSK set a target of 187 after Captain Dhoni smashed 51 not out off 20 balls against an attack spearheaded by Lasith Malinga, who was in his prime then. Subsequently MI failed to reach the target and CSK won the match.

75 not out (46) vs Rajasthan Royals, 2019

While Dhoni was no longer at his peak as a batsman, he showed that he could still deliver the goods when CSK needed his services. Dhoni came to the crease when his team was tottering at 27 for 3 while batting first. He scored 75 not out and showed how to build an innings on a sluggish pitch. During the course of his innings, he smashed four sixes.

70 (34) vs RCB, 2018

Chasing 206 against Virat Kohli's RCB in Bengaluru, it seemed like Dhoni had left himself too much to do when CSK needed 45 runs off the last 18 balls. But Dhoni had timed the chase to perfection. He was merely waiting to captalise on the weaker bowlers -- Mohammed Siraj and Corey Anderson -- and displayed his power-hitting skills again to win the match for his team.



