IPL 2020, Match 1: MI vs CSK live streaming, match and toss timing details

The much-awaited franchise-based cricket tournament, Indian Premier League, will begin on Saturday, almost six months after its scheduled start due to coronavirus imposed hiatus. In the opener, defending champions (MI) will lock horns with (CSK) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabhi in an empty stadium, a sight unusual for the world’s richest cricket league. Covid-19 has introduced a new normal to the world and empty stadiums for sporting events are now the norm as part of this new normal.

opening ceremony and cheerleaders

This year’s IPL would be all about cricket as opening ceremony will not take place due to Covid-19 pandemic. Also cheerleaders won’t be the present owing to social distancing norms which means will be all about cricket with no glamour.

Check 2020 IPL latest news and live score updates here



CSK team news



has been one of the most consistent teams since the inception of the (IPL) in 2008. The team has been IPL champion thrice and made it to the final a total of eight times under the leadership of

In IPL 2020, too, much of the focus would be on skipper Dhoni, especially after he announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. He would be making a return to the cricket field after a hiatus of more than a year, with his last appearance being during the 2019 World Cup in England. His fans would be eager to see him smash sixes, especially using the "helicopter" shot.

Check 2020 IPL full schedule here



MI team news



The defending champions would begin their campaign in search of fifth IPL title under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, who won trophies in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Can MI win their fifth trophy in the UAE? Well, on paper, Rohit Sharma’s side are favourites. Last year, Mumbai clinched its fourth IPL title with a thrilling one-run win over the CSK.

Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here



Here’s all you need to know about MI vs CSK match:



When will IPL 2020 start?



The first match in IPL 2020 will be played on September 19.

When and at what time IPL 2020 opening ceremony will take place?



The IPL 2020 opening ceremony will not take place this season due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Which teams will take on each other in the first match of IPL 2020?



The first match of IPL 2020 will be played between and

What is the venue of the MI vs CSK match?



The venue for MI vs CSK match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What are the timings for MI vs CSK match?



The IPL 2020 opener between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST and 6 pm local time.

What time will the toss take place for the opening game of IPL 2020 between MI vs CSK on September 19?



The toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play, i.e. is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs CSK T20 match?



The match will be telecast live on the 1 HD/SD, 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

Where can one watch the live stream of the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match?



You can watch the live stream of MI vs CSK match on Disney+ Hotstar using VIP or Premium plans.