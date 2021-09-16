JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2021 » News

KKR's Eoin Morgan, Brendon McCullum excited about paying in front of fans

FBI turned ''blind eye'' to reports of gymnasts'' abuse: Simone Biles
Business Standard

IPL 2021: Check full schedule and squad of Chennai Super Kings here

CSK was on the second spot of IPL 2021 points table with five wins in seven matches when the tournament got postponed. Check CSK's full schedule and squad for second phase of IPL 2021 here

Topics
IPL 2021 | Chennai Super Kings | Indian Premier League

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Chennai Super Kings, CSK, IPL 2021
Chennai Super Kings. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

The 14th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). CSK was on the second spot of IPL 2021 points table with five wins in seven matches before the tournament got postponed.

Check 2021 IPL points table here

Unlike most of the other IPL teams this season, there is no change in the CSK squad after the resumption of IPL 2021 was announced.

Full schedule, match timings and venue details for second phase of 2021 IPL

Check CSK full IPL 2021 schedule, match timings and venue details here


Date Venue CSK fixture Time (IST) Result
19-09-2021 Dubai Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians 7.30pm Awaited
24-09-2021 Sharjah Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.30pm Awaited
26-09-2021 Abu Dhabi Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 3.30pm Awaited
30-09-2021 Sharjah Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30pm Awaited
2-10-2021 Abu Dhabi Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30pm Awaited
4-10-2021 Dubai Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals 7.30pm Awaited
7-10-2021 Dubai Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings 3.30pm Awaited


Full list of Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2021 players list, along with their salaries:

Players bought in IPL 2021 auction

Chennai Super Kings
Players name Type Auction price (Rs cr)
Krishnappa Gowtham All-Rounder Rs 9.25 cr
Moeen Ali All-Rounder Rs 7 crore
Cheteshwar Pujara Batsman Rs 50 lakh
K.Bhagath Varma All-Rounder Rs 20 lakh
C Hari Nishaanth Batsman Rs 20 lakh
M Harisankar Reddy Bowler Rs 20 lakh

Player Price (Rs cr)
MS Dhoni Rs 15 crore
Suresh Raina Rs 11 crore
Ravindra Jadeja Rs 7 crore
Dwayne Bravo Rs 6.40 crore
Sam Curran Rs 5.50 crore
Karn Sharma Rs 5.00 crore
Shardul Thakur Rs 2.60 crore
Ambati Rayudu Rs 2.20 crore
Josh Hazlewood (Opted out of IPL 2021) Rs 2.00 crore
Robin Uthappa (traded from RR) NA
Faf du Plessis Rs 1.60 crore
Imran Tahir Rs 1.00 crore
Deepak Chahar Rs 80 lakh
Lungi Ngidi Rs 50 lakh
Mitchell Santner Rs 50 lakh
K M Asif Rs 40 lakh
Narayan Jagadeesan Rs 20 lakh
R Sai Kishore (uncapped) Rs 20 lakh
Ruturaj Gaikwad Rs 20 lakh

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, September 16 2021. 16:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY