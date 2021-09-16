IPL 2021: Check full schedule and squad of Chennai Super Kings here

-
The 14th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). CSK was on the second spot of IPL 2021 points table with five wins in seven matches before the tournament got postponed.
Check 2021 IPL points table here
Unlike most of the other IPL teams this season, there is no change in the CSK squad after the resumption of IPL 2021 was announced.
Full schedule, match timings and venue details for second phase of 2021 IPL
Check CSK full IPL 2021 schedule, match timings and venue details here
|Date
|Venue
|CSK fixture
|Time (IST)
|Result
|19-09-2021
|Dubai
|Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
|7.30pm
|Awaited
|24-09-2021
|Sharjah
|Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7.30pm
|Awaited
|26-09-2021
|Abu Dhabi
|Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|3.30pm
|Awaited
|30-09-2021
|Sharjah
|Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7.30pm
|Awaited
|2-10-2021
|Abu Dhabi
|Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
|7.30pm
|Awaited
|4-10-2021
|Dubai
|Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
|7.30pm
|Awaited
|7-10-2021
|Dubai
|Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings
|3.30pm
Awaited
Full list of Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2021 players list, along with their salaries:
Players bought in IPL 2021 auction
|Chennai Super Kings
|Players name
|Type
|Auction price (Rs cr)
|Krishnappa Gowtham
|All-Rounder
|Rs 9.25 cr
|Moeen Ali
|All-Rounder
|Rs 7 crore
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|Batsman
|Rs 50 lakh
|K.Bhagath Varma
|All-Rounder
|Rs 20 lakh
|C Hari Nishaanth
|Batsman
|Rs 20 lakh
|M Harisankar Reddy
|Bowler
|Rs 20 lakh
|Player
|Price (Rs cr)
|MS Dhoni
|Rs 15 crore
|Suresh Raina
|Rs 11 crore
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Rs 7 crore
|Dwayne Bravo
|Rs 6.40 crore
|Sam Curran
|Rs 5.50 crore
|Karn Sharma
|Rs 5.00 crore
|Shardul Thakur
|Rs 2.60 crore
|Ambati Rayudu
|Rs 2.20 crore
|Josh Hazlewood (Opted out of IPL 2021)
|Rs 2.00 crore
|Robin Uthappa (traded from RR)
|NA
|Faf du Plessis
|Rs 1.60 crore
|Imran Tahir
|Rs 1.00 crore
|Deepak Chahar
|Rs 80 lakh
|Lungi Ngidi
|Rs 50 lakh
|Mitchell Santner
|Rs 50 lakh
|K M Asif
|Rs 40 lakh
|Narayan Jagadeesan
|Rs 20 lakh
|R Sai Kishore (uncapped)
|Rs 20 lakh
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
Rs 20 lakh
