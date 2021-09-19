IPL 2021, CSK vs MI LIVE score: Chennai eyes top spot on points table
Check IPL 2021, MI vs CSK LIVE updates, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings live toss and playing 11 updates
The coin flip between Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni will take place at 7 pm IST. File Photo: PTI
All eyes would be on playing 11 of Chennai as Dwayne Bravo and Faf du Plessis are not fit. Meanwhile, Mumbai might bring in Jayant Yadav in its playing 11 as Chennai has at least three left-handers in the middle order. It would be also interesting to see whether Mumbai Team management go with Nathan Coulter-Nile or Adam Milne as a third pacer in team’s line-up.
MI tentative playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
CSK tentative playing 11: Faf du Plessis/Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi/Josh Hazlewood.
MI vs CSK Live streaming and telecast details
The MI vs CSK match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of MI vs CSK match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
