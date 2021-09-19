JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2021 » News

IPL 2021, CSK vs MI LIVE score: Chennai eyes top spot on points table

Check IPL 2021, MI vs CSK LIVE updates, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings live toss and playing 11 updates

Topics
Mumbai Indians | Chennai Super Kings | IPL 2021

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

IPL 2019 final. Photo: PTI
The coin flip between Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni will take place at 7 pm IST. File Photo: PTI
MI vs CSK LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will renew their rivalry today as the two most successful teams in Indian Premier League (IPL) will clash in the first match of IPL 2021's second leg at Dubai International Stadium. MS Dhoni-led CSK is the second spot on points table and would look to topple Delhi Capitals from the top spot. Mumbai Indians, who has been a slow starter, would look to strengthen its position on the IPL 2021 team standings.

2021 IPL points table and team rankings

2021 IPL latest news 
 
MI vs CSK playing 11 live updates
 
All eyes would be on playing 11 of Chennai as Dwayne Bravo and Faf du Plessis are not fit. Meanwhile, Mumbai might bring in Jayant Yadav in its playing 11 as Chennai has at least three left-handers in the middle order. It would be also interesting to see whether Mumbai Team management go with Nathan Coulter-Nile or Adam Milne as a third pacer in team’s line-up.
 
MI tentative playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
 
CSK tentative playing 11: Faf du Plessis/Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi/Josh Hazlewood.

 
MI vs CSK LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
MI vs CSK: IPL 2021 live scorecard

LIVE SCORE WILL APPEAR AFTER THE START OF MATCH 
 
MI vs CSK Live streaming and telecast details
 
The MI vs CSK match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of MI vs CSK match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
 
Stay tuned for IPL live score and MI vs CSK match updates…

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh