IPL 2021, CSK vs DC Match-2 Live Score: Test for skipper Rishabh Pant

IPL 2021 CSK vs DC Live Updates: Check out CSK vs DC Today Match LIVE updates and live score to the second match of IPL 2021.

Indian cricket player Rishabh Pant during a practice session ahead of the first ODI against South Africa, in Dharamshala. Photo: PTI
In the second match of Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021), MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday.

While Delhi capitals, under its newly appointed skipper Rishabh Pant, would be high on confidence, three-time champions Chennai, on the the hand, would be cautious after a terrible show in IPL 2020. 

With a fiery batting and bowling attack, Delhi Capitals is set to enter as favourites in today's match bubt it remains to be seen if MS Dhoni could use a trick or two from his vast experience to tackle Delhi.

CSK playing 11 prediction:

Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham

DC playing 11 prediction:

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Shimron Hetmeyr, Rishabh Pant (c), Marcus Stoinis, Amit Mishra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

IPL 2021 Match 2, CSK vs DC Live streaming details

The CSK vs DC IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. You can watch the live streaming of CSK vs DC match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.

