IPL 2021: Punjab Kings players list, full schedule, squad, more

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
Date to Venue: All you need to know about IPL players' auction 2021
IPL 2021 auction: Here's full list of 292 players up for grabs on Feb 18
Check IPL 2021 auction time, live streaming and telecast details here
IPL 2021 auction: Full list of retained and released players of eight teams
-
Punjab Kings (PBKS), earlier known as Kings XI Punjab, is a totally revamped side this year as not just the name, the side will enter IPL 2021 as a totally changed side.
Punjab entered the IPL mini-auction with a wallet of Rs 53.20 crore, and it splurged heavily on some big names including Aussie pacer Jhye Richardson (Rs 14 crore), Moises Henriques (Rs 4.2 crore), Riley Meredith (Rs 8 crore).
It also surprised with betting heavily on uncapped player Shahrukh Khan which it eventually bought for Rs 5.25 crore.
Not just that, it managed to pick England's swashbuckling batsman Dawid Malan for Rs 1.50 crore.
PBKS will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on April 12. Considering it already has KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, and Nicholas Pooran, their batting line-up looks sorted.
In bowling, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh are the players it can rely on and the addition of Jhye Richardson will only intensify their attack.
IPL 2021 Punjab Kings full squad
KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen , Saurabh Kumar
Players released: List of players released- Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.
Players picked in auction: Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Dawid Malan, Fabian Allen, Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, Utkarsh Singh
IPL 2021 Punjab Kings schedule
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|Apr-12
|Monday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings
|Mumbai
|7.30 PM
|Apr-16
|Friday
|Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai
|7.30 PM
|Apr-18
|Sunday
|Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings
|Mumbai
|7.30 PM
|Apr-21
|Wed
|Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai
|3.30 PM
|Apr-23
|Friday
|Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians
|Chennai
|7.30 PM
|Apr-26
|Monday
|Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Ahmedabad
|7.30 PM
|Apr-30
|Friday
|Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers
|Ahmedabad
|7.30 PM
|May-02
|Sunday
|Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals
|Ahmedabad
|7.30 PM
|May-06
|Thursday
|Royal Challengers vs Punjab Kings
|Ahmedabad
|7.30 PM
|May-09
|Sunday
|Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings
|Bengaluru
|3.30 PM
|May-13
|Thursday
|Mumbai Indians v Punjab Kings
|Bengaluru
|3.30 PM
|May-15
|Saturday
|Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings
|Bengaluru
|7.30 PM
|May-19
|Wed
|Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings
|Bengaluru
|7.30 PM
|May-22
|Saturday
|Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals
|Bengaluru
|7.30 PM
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor