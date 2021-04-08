JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2021 » News

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians players list, full schedule, squad, more
Business Standard

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings players list, full schedule, squad, more

PBKS will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on April 12

Topics
IPL 2021 | Punjab Kings | Indian Premier League

BS Web Team 

KXIP , KL Rahul, Chris Gayle

Punjab Kings (PBKS), earlier known as Kings XI Punjab, is a totally revamped side this year as not just the name, the side will enter IPL 2021 as a totally changed side.

Punjab entered the IPL mini-auction with a wallet of Rs 53.20 crore, and it splurged heavily on some big names including Aussie pacer Jhye Richardson (Rs 14 crore), Moises Henriques (Rs 4.2 crore), Riley Meredith (Rs 8 crore).

It also surprised with betting heavily on uncapped player Shahrukh Khan which it eventually bought for Rs 5.25 crore.

Not just that, it managed to pick England's swashbuckling batsman Dawid Malan for Rs 1.50 crore.

PBKS will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on April 12. Considering it already has KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, and Nicholas Pooran, their batting line-up looks sorted.

In bowling, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh are the players it can rely on and the addition of Jhye Richardson will only intensify their attack.

IPL 2021 Punjab Kings full squad

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen , Saurabh Kumar

Players released: List of players released- Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.

Players picked in auction: Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Dawid Malan, Fabian Allen, Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, Utkarsh Singh


IPL 2021 Punjab Kings schedule

Date Day Match Venue Time
Apr-12 Monday Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Mumbai 7.30 PM
Apr-16 Friday Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Mumbai 7.30 PM
Apr-18 Sunday Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Mumbai 7.30 PM
Apr-21 Wed Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai 3.30 PM
Apr-23 Friday Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Chennai 7.30 PM
Apr-26 Monday Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Ahmedabad 7.30 PM
Apr-30 Friday Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Ahmedabad 7.30 PM
May-02 Sunday Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals Ahmedabad 7.30 PM
May-06 Thursday Royal Challengers vs Punjab Kings Ahmedabad 7.30 PM
May-09 Sunday Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings Bengaluru 3.30 PM
May-13 Thursday Mumbai Indians v Punjab Kings Bengaluru 3.30 PM
May-15 Saturday Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings Bengaluru 7.30 PM
May-19 Wed Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings Bengaluru 7.30 PM
May-22 Saturday Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals Bengaluru 7.30 PM

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, April 08 2021. 15:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY