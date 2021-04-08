IPL 2021: Punjab Kings players list, full schedule, squad, more

(PBKS), earlier known as Kings XI Punjab, is a totally revamped side this year as not just the name, the side will enter as a totally changed side.

Punjab entered the IPL mini-auction with a wallet of Rs 53.20 crore, and it splurged heavily on some big names including Aussie pacer Jhye Richardson (Rs 14 crore), Moises Henriques (Rs 4.2 crore), Riley Meredith (Rs 8 crore).

It also surprised with betting heavily on uncapped player Shahrukh Khan which it eventually bought for Rs 5.25 crore.

Not just that, it managed to pick England's swashbuckling batsman Dawid Malan for Rs 1.50 crore.

PBKS will begin their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on April 12. Considering it already has KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, and Nicholas Pooran, their batting line-up looks sorted.

In bowling, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh are the players it can rely on and the addition of Jhye Richardson will only intensify their attack.

full squad

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen , Saurabh Kumar



Players released: List of players released- Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.

Players picked in auction: Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Dawid Malan, Fabian Allen, Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, Utkarsh Singh

