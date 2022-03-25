IPL 2022 Delhi Capitals: Squad, full schedule and playing 11 prediction

were forced to change their captain at the start of the last season and that change then meant that they went on with in place of Shreyas Iyer even when he returned back from injury fully fit and fine for the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE. This meant that Iyer changed his routes and moved eastwards to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Now, who is going through a purple patch has the responsibility of turning the fortunes of the team from the Capital. Having made three playoffs back to back since 2019, it is now time that Delhi has its own IPL champions and who better than a man from Delhi itself- to bring it home. But before that happens the team need to play 14 league games, starting from the first one against Mumbai Indians on March 27 at the Brabourne-CCI in Mumbai.

IPL 2022 DC Squad

Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' Schedule

The 2022 season is unique in the sense that, unlike previous editions, each team will not play the other twice, rather all 10 teams will play only 14 games each. In that regard, they will play five teams twice and four teams just once. To decide, which four teams will the team play once and which five twice, 10 teams are divided into two groups of five each. The group is based on the number of Trophies won and the number of participations in an IPL Final.

The following is the division of Groups

Group 1 Group 2 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans

Each team will play all the teams in its own group twice and the team parallel to it in the other group twice. And for the rest of the teams in the other group, the said team will play them only once. For e.eg DC will play all the teams in its group twice and Punjab Kings from the other group twice as well, but the other four teams from Group 2 will play DC only once.

On that basis, here is the full schedule of DC for IPL 2022

Versus (Team) Venue Date and Time (IST) Match Number Mumbai Indians Brabourne-CCI, Mumbai 27.03.2022, 1530 hrs 02 Gujarat Titans MCA Stadium, Pune 02.04.2022, 1930 hrs 10 Lucknow Super Giants DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 07.04.2022, 1930 hrs 15 Kolkata Knight Riders Brabourne-CCI, Mumbai 10.04.2022, 1530 hrs 19 Royal Challengers Bangalore Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 16.04.2022, 1930 hrs 27 Punjab Kings MCA Stadium, Pune 20.04.2022, 1930 hrs 32 Rajasthan Royals MCA Stadium, Pune 22.04.2022, 1930 hrs 34 Kolkata Knight Riders Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 28.04.2022, 1930 hrs 41 Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 01.05.2022, 1530 hrs 45 Sunrisers Hyderabad Brabourne-CCI, Mumbai 05.05.2022, 1930 hrs 50 Chennai Super Kings DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 08.05.2022, 1930 hrs 55 Rajasthan Royals DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 11.05.2022, 1930 hrs 58 Punjab Kings DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 16.05.2022, 1930 hrs 64 Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 21.05.2022, 1930 hrs 69

Unlike many other teams, would mostly have all its main players (apart from David Warner) available before the start of the season and under the leadership of Pant, could really look to take the early lead in the 10 team race

IPL 2022 DC Playing 11 Prediction

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (Tim Seifert in Warner's absence), Rovman Powell, Abhishek Sharma, Rishabh Pant (c), (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel,, Shardul Thakur, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman