JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2022 » News

'A chapter fans will never forget': Kohli and Co pay tribute to Dhoni

Saina Nehwal exits Swiss Open after losing to Malaysia's Kisona Selvaduray
Business Standard

IPL 2022 Delhi Capitals: Squad, full schedule and playing 11 prediction

IPL 2022: Get the full schedule, full squad list and playing 11 combinations of Delhi Capitals for the upcoming season. MI will open its campaign against Mumbai Indians on March 27, 2022

Topics
Delhi Capitals | Indian Premier League | Rishabh Pant

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant alongwith coach Ricky Ponting ahead of IPL 2022. Photoi:@DelhiCapitals
Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant alongwith coach Ricky Ponting ahead of IPL 2022. Photoi:@DelhiCapitals

Delhi Capitals were forced to change their captain at the start of the last season and that change then meant that they went on with Rishabh Pant in place of Shreyas Iyer even when he returned back from injury fully fit and fine for the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE. This meant that Iyer changed his routes and moved eastwards to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Now, Rishabh Pant who is going through a purple patch has the responsibility of turning the fortunes of the team from the Capital. Having made three playoffs back to back since 2019, it is now time that Delhi has its own IPL champions and who better than a man from Delhi itself- Rishabh Pant to bring it home. But before that happens the team need to play 14 league games, starting from the first one against Mumbai Indians on March 27 at the Brabourne-CCI in Mumbai.

IPL 2022 DC Squad

Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' Schedule

The 2022 season is unique in the sense that, unlike previous editions, each team will not play the other twice, rather all 10 teams will play only 14 games each. In that regard, they will play five teams twice and four teams just once. To decide, which four teams will the team play once and which five twice, 10 teams are divided into two groups of five each. The group is based on the number of Trophies won and the number of participations in an IPL Final.

The following is the division of Groups

Group 1 Group 2
Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings
Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans

Each team will play all the teams in its own group twice and the team parallel to it in the other group twice. And for the rest of the teams in the other group, the said team will play them only once. For e.eg DC will play all the teams in its group twice and Punjab Kings from the other group twice as well, but the other four teams from Group 2 will play DC only once.

On that basis, here is the full schedule of DC for IPL 2022

Versus (Team) Venue Date and Time (IST) Match Number
Mumbai Indians

Brabourne-CCI, Mumbai

27.03.2022, 1530 hrs

 02
Gujarat Titans MCA Stadium, Pune 02.04.2022, 1930 hrs 10
Lucknow Super Giants DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

07.04.2022, 1930 hrs

 15
Kolkata Knight Riders Brabourne-CCI, Mumbai

10.04.2022, 1530 hrs

 19
Royal Challengers Bangalore Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

16.04.2022, 1930 hrs

 27
Punjab Kings MCA Stadium, Pune

20.04.2022, 1930 hrs

 32
Rajasthan Royals MCA Stadium, Pune

22.04.2022, 1930 hrs

 34
Kolkata Knight Riders Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 28.04.2022, 1930 hrs 41
Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 01.05.2022, 1530 hrs 45
Sunrisers Hyderabad Brabourne-CCI, Mumbai 05.05.2022, 1930 hrs 50
Chennai Super Kings DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 08.05.2022, 1930 hrs 55
Rajasthan Royals DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 11.05.2022, 1930 hrs 58
Punjab Kings DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 16.05.2022, 1930 hrs 64
Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 21.05.2022, 1930 hrs 69

Unlike many other teams, Delhi Capitals would mostly have all its main players (apart from David Warner) available before the start of the season and under the leadership of Pant, could really look to take the early lead in the 10 team race

IPL 2022 DC Playing 11 Prediction

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (Tim Seifert in Warner's absence), Rovman Powell, Abhishek Sharma, Rishabh Pant (c), (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel,, Shardul Thakur, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, March 25 2022. 10:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY