IPL 2022 Delhi Capitals: Squad, full schedule and playing 11 prediction

Delhi Capitals were forced to change their captain at the start of the last season and that change then meant that they went on with Rishabh Pant in place of Shreyas Iyer even when he returned back from injury fully fit and fine for the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE. This meant that Iyer changed his routes and moved eastwards to Kolkata Knight Riders.
Now, Rishabh Pant who is going through a purple patch has the responsibility of turning the fortunes of the team from the Capital. Having made three playoffs back to back since 2019, it is now time that Delhi has its own IPL champions and who better than a man from Delhi itself- Rishabh Pant to bring it home. But before that happens the team need to play 14 league games, starting from the first one against Mumbai Indians on March 27 at the Brabourne-CCI in Mumbai.
IPL 2022 DC Squad
Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan
IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' Schedule
The 2022 season is unique in the sense that, unlike previous editions, each team will not play the other twice, rather all 10 teams will play only 14 games each. In that regard, they will play five teams twice and four teams just once. To decide, which four teams will the team play once and which five twice, 10 teams are divided into two groups of five each. The group is based on the number of Trophies won and the number of participations in an IPL Final.
The following is the division of Groups
|Group 1
|Group 2
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rajasthan Royals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Delhi Capitals
|Punjab Kings
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Gujarat Titans
Each team will play all the teams in its own group twice and the team parallel to it in the other group twice. And for the rest of the teams in the other group, the said team will play them only once. For e.eg DC will play all the teams in its group twice and Punjab Kings from the other group twice as well, but the other four teams from Group 2 will play DC only once.
On that basis, here is the full schedule of DC for IPL 2022
|Versus (Team)
|Venue
|Date and Time (IST)
|Match Number
|Mumbai Indians
|
Brabourne-CCI, Mumbai
|
27.03.2022, 1530 hrs
|02
|Gujarat Titans
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|02.04.2022, 1930 hrs
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|
07.04.2022, 1930 hrs
|15
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Brabourne-CCI, Mumbai
|
10.04.2022, 1530 hrs
|19
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|
16.04.2022, 1930 hrs
|27
|Punjab Kings
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|
20.04.2022, 1930 hrs
|32
|Rajasthan Royals
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|
22.04.2022, 1930 hrs
|34
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|28.04.2022, 1930 hrs
|41
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|01.05.2022, 1530 hrs
|45
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Brabourne-CCI, Mumbai
|05.05.2022, 1930 hrs
|50
|Chennai Super Kings
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|08.05.2022, 1930 hrs
|55
|Rajasthan Royals
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|11.05.2022, 1930 hrs
|58
|Punjab Kings
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|16.05.2022, 1930 hrs
|64
|Mumbai Indians
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|21.05.2022, 1930 hrs
|69
Unlike many other teams, Delhi Capitals would mostly have all its main players (apart from David Warner) available before the start of the season and under the leadership of Pant, could really look to take the early lead in the 10 team race
IPL 2022 DC Playing 11 Prediction
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (Tim Seifert in Warner's absence), Rovman Powell, Abhishek Sharma, Rishabh Pant (c), (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel,, Shardul Thakur, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman
