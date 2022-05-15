- SBI hikes MCLR by 10 bps across tenures in second such move in two months
IPL 2022 LSG vs RR Live Updates: Set batters fail to convert, Royals 123/4
LSG vs RR Live Updates: Catch all the action from IPL 2022 as number two and three in the Points Table, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals collide with targeting different things from a victory
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
KL Rahul and Sanju Samson pose for toss in the LSG vs RR match in IPL 2022. Photo:@IPL
LSG vs RR Live Updates
The Rajasthan Royals, after they lost their last match to Delhi Capitals, very badly would be under the spotlight when they face Lucknow Super Giants in a must-win encounter in the Indian Premier League 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai from 07:30 pm IST onward on May 15, 2022.
Rajasthan have two matches to play and they must win both of them to make their place in the Playoffs a guarantee.
LSG vs RR Toss
Sanju Samson, the captain of the Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bat first against the KL Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
Lucknow went back to Ravi Bishnoi and averted from their experimental play of Karan Sharma in the last game. It was the only change in the LSG Playing 11 from their last game against Gujarat Titans which they lost big time.
Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI
Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan
Rajasthan Royals Playing XI
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
LSG vs RR Live Streaming Details
The LSG vs RR match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. This match between Lucknow and Rajasthan can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
LSG vs RR Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals here
