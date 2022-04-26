- Bajaj Auto Q4 preview: Will subdued vols, high input cost dampen results?
IPL 2022 RCB vs RR Live Updates: Bangalore look to bounce back vs Rajasthan
RCB vs RR Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals at the MCA Stadium in Pune
Topics
Indian Premier League | Royal Challengers Bangalore | Rajasthan Royals
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Faf du Plessis with his teammates ahead of RCB vs RR match in IPL 2022. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
RCB vs RR Live Match Updates
Royal Challengers Bangalore, after being humiliated by Sunriserss Hyderabad in A game where they were all out for 68 and the target was chased in only 08 overs by the opposition, would be looking to bounce back when they face Rajasthan Royals in their next match at the MCA Stadium in Pune on April 26, 2022.
On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals are coming on the back of a controversial but hard-fought win against the Delhi Capitals. In that match, scenes turned ugly in the last over with a debatable no-ball call going against the Capitals which needed to hit six sixes in the last over to win the match, and Powell had hit three of three till then.
IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Toss Timing and Details
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis and Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the RCB vs RR toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
RCB vs RR Playing 11 expectations
The Royal Challengers were no doubt humbled in their last game, but that looked like one of those games in a season which doesn’t go your way no matter what. Thus, to expect wholesome changes in the squad just on that basis would be asking for too much. However, Mahipal Lomror, who could also bowl left-arm spin and is an equally impressive batter, if not more than Anuj Rawat, can be given a chance.
As for the Rajasthan Royals, they now have a team that can defend a big total, and although Obed McCoy conceded three sixes off the first three balls when six sixes were required, he would still be trusted to defend totals because of his ability to bowl well in the death. Hence no changes are expected in their playing 11.
RCB Predicted Playing 11
Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat/Mahipal Lomror, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudesai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
RR Predicted Playing 11
Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal
RCB vs RR Pitch Report
It is after a long time that IPL matches return back to Pune after two of Delhi Capitals’ games were shifted to Mumbai due to the Covid scare. In matches, leading up to this one, it has been seen that the pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune is helpful for the bowlers if they bowl the required line and length and at the same time, batters can also utilize the bounce in the wicket to the best of their abilities to try and score as many runs as possible.
RCB vs RR MCA Stadium, Pune Weather Report
For today’s match between Bangalore and Rajasthan, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 23-44%. The temperature will hover between 30 and 27 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm. Chances of dew are very low as the humidity is very less in Pune compared to Mumbai. So losing the toss and batting first won’t be a bad option either.
RCB vs RR Live Streaming Details
The RCB vs RR match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the MCA Stadium, Pune. This match between Bangalore and Rajasthan can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh