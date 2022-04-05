IPL 2022 RR vs RCB: Toss timing, predicted playing 11 details of match 13

The will be up against in match number 13 of the 2022. Rajasthan has remained unbeaten in the two games that it has played.

Bangalore has seen the two extremes in its two games as it lost a high scoring game where more than 200 was chased by Punjab Kings against it and then in the very next game, it became difficult for them to chase even 128 and the match stretched to the last over when they won it finally.

IPL 2022 vs Toss Timing

vs today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Rajasthan skipper and Bangalore captain would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the RR vs RCB toss would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

Here's how the Playing 11 of SRH and LSG would look like

Yashasvi Jaiswal has not really been up to the mark in the two matches that he has played and Dhruv Jurel, a talented Indian batter is batting patiently in the wings. So till the time RR is winning Jaiswal can feel his place secure, otherwise, he will have to perform to keep his place in the Playing 11. As for this game, RR will go with an unchanged 11.

Similar is the case with Anuj Rawat for RCB as he has also not been able to perform as per the expectations and might face the axe once Glenn Maxwell is available as RCB will go in for an extra Indian bowler to accommodate both Maxwell and Rutherford in the 11 and would oust David Willey most likely.

Even before Maxwell, RCB could try and play Suyash Prabhudessai who has played exceedingly well in the domestic circuit and could be a good bet in the non-turning conditions.

RR Predicted Playing 11

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

RCB Predicted Playing 11

(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

RR IPL 2022 Squad

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

RCB IPL 2022 Squad

Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam