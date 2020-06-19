JUST IN
IPL governing council meeting next week to review sponsorship deals

The meeting of the IPL Governing Council will review the yearly Rs 440 crore title sponsorship deal with Vivo

Press Trust of India 

IPL 2020
Apart from Vivo, PayTm is also one of the sponsors. The company has Alibaba as one of its investors

The BCCI on Friday said it will review IPL's sponsorship deals, including the one with Chinese mobile phone company Vivo, in a meeting next week after 20 Indian soldiers were killed during a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

The meeting of the IPL Governing Council will review the yearly Rs 440 crore title sponsorship deal with Vivo.

"Taking note of the border skirmish that resulted in the martyrdom of our brave jawans, the IPL Governing Council has convened a meeting next week to review IPL's various sponsorship deals," the official IPL handle tweeted late on Friday night.

First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 23:23 IST

