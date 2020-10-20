IPL Live score, KXIP vs DC 2020: Toss will take place at 7 pm
The KXIP vs DC toss is going to be crucial as dew in the second half has forced the captains to field first. Check IPL Live score, playing 11 and other match updates here
Topics
IPL 2020 | Royal Challengers Bangalore | IPL Champions
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
KL Rahul and Chris Gayle during KXIP vs RCB match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on the 15th October 2020. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
In match 38 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
The match is crucial for for KXIP as they would look to clinch two points to stay in playoffs contention.
KXIP vs DC playing 11 probables:
KL Rahul-led KXIP might retain the same playing 11 as of their last match.
Kings XI Punjab
KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
Delhi Capitals
Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey (WK), Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande/Keemo Paul/Mohit Sharma and Axar Patel.
Check 2020 IPL latest news and live score updates from 7:30 pm onwards here
KXIP vs DC toss prediction: With dew playing a part, teams will look to chase at Dubai. Anything above 180 should be a competitive total.
Match 38: IPL live score, KXIP vs DC scorecard
KXIP vs DC live streaming details
The live telecast of KXIP vs DC IPL match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV.
Stay tuned for the latest on IPL 2020 live score, toss and playing 11 updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More