Kane Williamson jumps four positions to reach second spot in Test rankings

Kane Williamson's fabulous batting performances in recent test matches secured him the second position in the MRF tyres men's Test ranking. Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne leads the points table. ICC's new test rankings revealed Josh Hazlewood as the new Number 1 bowler, and India's Mohammad Siraj slipped to third position.

Williamson's double century

In the last test match against Sri Lanka, he scored 215 runs to help in an inning victory in Wellington and clinch the two-match series with a 2-0 margin.

Williamson scored 337 runs in two-match series against Sri Lanka and was also the highest run-scorer in the series. Not only that, Kane has three centuries in his last four matches. His good form rewarded him, and the former top-ranked batter again jumped four spots to reach the number two spot.

His fellow teammates also performed well in the test series against Sri Lanka. Consequently, Henry Nicholas, who featured in a 300 runs partnership with and scored a double century, jumped 20 places to 27th position. captain Tim Southee also went up by one place to 11th position, and Matt Henry went up by four spots to reach 31st position.



Test championship journey ends

The Inaugural ICC Test Championship winner couldn't make it to the finals this time, and they finished at number six in the World Test Championship.

The runner-up of the inaugural test championship, India, reached the finals again, and they will face Australia this time. Both teams will face each other in a neutral venue in the Oval in June 2023.