Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan: All you need to know about ISL 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of the (ISL) is set to begin on Friday at Goa’s GMC Stadium in Bambolim. The season opener will be played between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK

It will be a special occasion for the Kolkata side as Mohun Bagan, the giant of Indian football, makes its debut in the ISL. supporters will want their team to begin the journey with nothing short of a victory. Kerala will look to take revenge from ATK, who has denied them the ISL title twice since the league began in 2014. Kibu Vicuna, who led to I-league title last season is now in-charge of Kerala. In a similar move to the other direction, Sandesh Jhingan, who signed for ATK this year, will now face his former employer Kerala Blasters.

The first match of the ISL between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will start today at 7:30 PM at GMC Athletic stadium in Goa. Kerala vs Mohun Bagan live telecast will be available on Star network. You can also watch the ISL matches live online on Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

First major tournament in times of Covid-19



is set to become the first major tournament in India to take place amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Since the situation is yet to get back to normalcy, a lot of changes have been made to the 2020-21 edition.

As the league gets ready for kick-off, here are some of the rules and changes in the newest season of ISL:



Bio-secure bubble



All the matches in this season will be played in a bio-secure bubble. Fans won’t be allowed inside the stadium and the players will have to undergo regular testing to ensure safety. Match officials and other staff involved in the league will also have to follow similar safety protocols.

Venues



To ensure the safety of everyone involved in the league, Development Limited (FSDL) decided to host all the matches in Goa behind closed doors. Three stadiums were selected for the matches:



Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda

Tilak Nagar Stadium in Vasco

GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim



Number of substitutes allowed



To avoid injuries and ensure the well-being of players, the league decided to increase the maximum number of substitutions from three to five. Teams can use five substitutions over three intervals, excluding the half-time break.

Number of foreign players allowed per team



Each team must have a minimum of 5 foreign players and a maximum of 7 foreign players. One of the foreign players in the squad must be from a country affiliated with the Asian Confederation. The teams are also allowed a maximum of 5 foreign players on the field at any point of time during the game along with a minimum of 6 Indian players.

Developmental Players



To support the growth of young players, the league has made it mandatory for the teams to have a minimum of two ‘developmental players’ in their matchday team. ‘Developmental players’ are those players, who were born on or after 1st January, 2000.