- India not decoupled from world and will face some slowdown: Deepak Parekh
LIVE England vs Iran, Fifa World Cup: Will English have the ideal start?
Fifa World Cup Live Updates: The England team, semi finalists from the 2018 Football World Cup and runner up at Euro 2020, quill be looking to go one better as they start their campaign against Iran
Topics
FIFA World Cup | FIFA World Cup 2022 | football
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
England vs Iran Live. Three Lions practicing in Qatar. Photo:@england
Gareth Southgate and his team of superstars from England will be taking on the troubled side of Iran, who are in the news not for their football, but rather because of the protests going on in their nation. The Iranina side is managed by Carlos Queiroz, who has had a very long career of management which started way back in 1989.
He has managed sides like Portugal national side and Real Madrid as well apart from Colombia and an 8 year stint with Iran from 2011-19, which was also Iran’s golden run. and has coaches sides like
In his pre match conference, Queiroz said, “It is the most important game of our lives, first of all because it is the next one, and the next game is always most important for the life of coaches and players,"
This will be the first time that England will be playing against Iran and also the first time that Queiroz will be managing a side against England. “It is a unique opportunity, even for me, and I have 200-and-something international games. It is the first time I have the opportunity to play against the England national team,” he said.
Fifa World Cup England vs Iran Live: What did Gareth Southgate say?
On the other hand Gareth Southgate, England manager, talked about his team taking the knee. "We've discussed taking the knee and we feel we should. It is what we stand for as a team, and we have done for a long period of time. We believe it is a strong statement that will go around the world, for young people in particular to see that inclusivity is very important,” he said.
England vs Iran Fifa World Cup LIVE Updates: Catch all the updates from the Fifa World Cup 2022 game between England and Iran here
