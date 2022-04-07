LSG vs DC: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 15

lost a tight game against the Gujarat Titans in their last encounter and from a situation where they could have easily won. Now, they will be up against yet another newbie in Super Giants in their third game of IPL 2022 which would be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 07th, 2022.

The Super Giants’ last match was equally thrilling with the fact that they finished on the right side of it. They beat Sunrisers Hyderabad as Avesh Khan changed the game on its head in the 17th over by removing a well set Nicholas Pooran. It would be interesting to see what they do in this match.

IPL 2022 Super Giants vs Toss Timing

Super Giants vs today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Lucknow skipper and Delhi captain would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the LSG vs DC toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

Here's how the Playing 11 of LSG and DC would look like

Lucknow would still be missing the services of Marcus Stoinis and due to that, it would have to go with the same XI that has won two back to back games for it in the tournament. Jason Holder has been a phenomenal addition to the troop.

Delhi however would be looking to get the best of David Warner as he would be available for them, back from Pakistan after a good tour and his last T20 experience was in the World Cup in which he literally won Australia the tournament.

LSG Predicted Playing 11

(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye/Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

DC Predicted Playing 11

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

LSG IPL 2022 Squad

KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

DC IPL 2022 Squad

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Marsh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal