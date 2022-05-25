LSG vs RCB Eliminator: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Eden Gardens

-
ALSO READ
LSG vs RCB: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Eliminator
LSG vs RCB: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG: Pitch Report, Weather, Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
LSG vs DC: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
RR vs LSG: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium
-
Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have got into the Playoffs on the mercy of the Mumbai Indians rather than their own original merit, as claimed by their critics, would be looking to prove all doubters wrong when they take on the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens from 07:30 pm onwards on May 25, 2022.
ALSO READ - LSG vs RCB: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Eliminator
The match as the name suggests is an eliminator and the team losing this will be eliminated from the IPL 2022 title race. But the winner of the race will face Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 27, 2022. Rajasthan were beaten in the first Qualifier by Gujarat Titans who have sealed their place in the final already.
LSG vs RCB Eliminator Pitch Report
The Eden Gardens at Kolkata has over the years become a high scoring ground with the boundary ropes being pushed in and the ground being made into a slope, making boundary scoring easy. The pitch also has a lot more bounce now so the ball comes easily onto the bat. With the breeze coming in from Hooghly across the stadium and the weather being a little cloudy, there would be swing on offer for the fast bowlers early on.
LSG vs RCB Eliminator Kolkata Weather Report
The weather in Kolkata is predicted to remain clear through the course of the game. Other than that, there would be a lot of humidity as usual with it getting up to as much as 83% by 11 pm IST from 69% at 07 pm IST. The temperatures would hover between 31 and 29 degrees celsius.
LSG vs RCB Eliminator Live Streaming
The LSG vs RCB Eliminator match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This match between Lucknow and Bangalore can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would the LSG vs RCB Eliminator IPL 2022 Match occur?
The match between Lucknow and Bangalore would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1000 hrs GMT on May 25, 2022, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal. It is the selected venue for this year's Qualifier 1 and Eliminator of the Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Eliminator Live and Exclusive?
People can watch KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants take on Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore in Eliminator of IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, the IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB Eliminator can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor