LSG vs RCB Eliminator: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Eden Gardens

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have got into the Playoffs on the mercy of the Mumbai Indians rather than their own original merit, as claimed by their critics, would be looking to prove all doubters wrong when they take on the in the Eliminator of the at the from 07:30 pm onwards on May 25, 2022.





The match as the name suggests is an eliminator and the team losing this will be eliminated from the IPL 2022 title race. But the winner of the race will face Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 27, 2022. Rajasthan were beaten in the first Qualifier by Gujarat Titans who have sealed their place in the final already.

LSG vs RCB Eliminator Pitch Report

The at Kolkata has over the years become a high scoring ground with the boundary ropes being pushed in and the ground being made into a slope, making boundary scoring easy. The pitch also has a lot more bounce now so the ball comes easily onto the bat. With the breeze coming in from Hooghly across the stadium and the weather being a little cloudy, there would be swing on offer for the fast bowlers early on.

LSG vs RCB Eliminator Kolkata Weather Report

The weather in Kolkata is predicted to remain clear through the course of the game. Other than that, there would be a lot of humidity as usual with it getting up to as much as 83% by 11 pm IST from 69% at 07 pm IST. The temperatures would hover between 31 and 29 degrees celsius.

LSG vs RCB Eliminator Live Streaming

The LSG vs RCB Eliminator match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the in Kolkata. This match between Lucknow and Bangalore can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Mobile Application and website.

The match between Lucknow and Bangalore would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1000 hrs GMT on May 25, 2022, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal. It is the selected venue for this year's Qualifier 1 and Eliminator of the .

People can watch KL Rahul's take on Faf du Plessis' in Eliminator of IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Network on their Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, the IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB Eliminator can be Live Streamed on Application and Website.