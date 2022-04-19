LSG vs RCB: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 31

-
IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Toss Timing
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Lucknow captain KL Rahul and Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the LSG vs RCB toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of LSG and RCB would look like
In the last match, Lucknow Super Giants got Manish Pandey back in the Playing 11 and he clicked thus the gap because of the Krishnappa Gowtham devoid is now filled and Lucknow look like a perfectly competitive unit that does not change in the Playing 11.
On the other hand, Bangalore applying Josh Hazlewood and playing Suyyash Prabhudessai in place of Akash Deep has made both the bowling and batting unit settled. Anuj Rawat has scored only one fifty so far and in the rest matches he has been flat, but RCB can carry him till the time they are winning.
LSG Predicted Playing 11
KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
RCB Predicted Playing 11
Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
LSG IPL 2022 Squad
KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manan Vohra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
RCB IPL 2022 Squad
Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Akash Deep, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Sherfane Rutherford, Finn Allen, Aneeshwar Gautam, Mahipal Lomror, Rajat Patidar
