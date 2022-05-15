LSG vs RR: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium

-
The Rajasthan Royals, after they lost their last match to Delhi Capitals, very badly would be under the spotlight when they face Lucknow Super Giants in a must-win encounter in the Indian Premier League 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai from 07:30 pm IST onward on May 15, 2022.
Rajasthan have two matches to play and they must win both of them to make their place in the Playoffs a guarantee.
LSG vs RR Pitch Report
The Pitch at the Cricket Club of India- Brabourne Stadium is one made-for-run fest as more than 200 have been chased there and quite easily too. For today’s match between Lucknow and Rajasthan, the pitch is expected to be another bonanza offer to go greedy for runs as bowlers would find it very difficult to contain.
LSG vs RR Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The Stadiums in Mumbai are notorious for the amount of effect dew has on the outcome of the game. It is going to be extremely humid and a bit cloudy throughout the evening.
For today’s match between Lucknow and Rajasthan, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 68-79%, while the temperature will hover between 30 to 29 Degrees Celcius.
LSG vs RR Live Streaming
The LSG vs RR match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. This match between Lucknow and Rajasthan can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would LSG vs RR IPL 2022 Match take place?
The match between LSG and RR would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on May 15, 2022, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Live and Exclusive?
People can watch KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants take on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between LSG and RR can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
