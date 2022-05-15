LSG vs RR: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 63

-
ALSO READ
PBKS vs LSG: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 42
DC vs LSG: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 45
LSG vs KKR: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 53
LSG vs GT: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 57
IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG: Toss Timing, predicted Playing 11 details of Match 12
-
For Lucknow Super Giants it is an easy chance to make their place secure in the Playoffs as just a victory here could take them to the Playoffs. But if they lose in today’s game against the Rajasthan Royals then they would come under tremendous pressure in their last game as that would be a must-win because too many teams would be aiming to get to 16 points, the number of points Lucknow currently have.
Thus in this game, the pressure would be on Rajasthan to win and hence Lucknow can utilise it to score a win for themselves and get going in the league
Here's how the Playing 11 of LSG and RR would look like
While the Lucknow team need not do anything or make any changes in their Playing 11, the Rajasthan Royals could definitely do well to play Jimmy Neesham in place of Devdutt Padikkal who has really not been able to get going when he has been asked to play in the middle order.
Even Lucknow could make a change and try and play someo0ne else in place of Ayush Badoni as he has not really been able to get going for the last few games.
LSG Predicted Playing 11
Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.
RR Predicted Playing 11
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal/ Jimmy Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.
IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Toss Timing and Details
Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Lucknow skipper KL Rahul and Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the LSG vs RR toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
LSG IPL 2022 Squad
Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav
RR IPL 2022 Squad
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Rassie van der Dussen, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor