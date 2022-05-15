LSG vs RR: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 63

For it is an easy chance to make their place secure in the Playoffs as just a victory here could take them to the Playoffs. But if they lose in today’s game against the then they would come under tremendous pressure in their last game as that would be a must-win because too many teams would be aiming to get to 16 points, the number of points Lucknow currently have.

Thus in this game, the pressure would be on Rajasthan to win and hence Lucknow can utilise it to score a win for themselves and get going in the league

Here's how the Playing 11 of LSG and RR would look like

While the Lucknow team need not do anything or make any changes in their Playing 11, the could definitely do well to play Jimmy Neesham in place of Devdutt Padikkal who has really not been able to get going when he has been asked to play in the middle order.

Even Lucknow could make a change and try and play someo0ne else in place of Ayush Badoni as he has not really been able to get going for the last few games.

LSG Predicted Playing 11

Quinton de Kock (wk), (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.

RR Predicted Playing 11

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal/ Jimmy Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

IPL 2022 vs Toss Timing and Details

vs Rajasthan Royals today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Lucknow skipper and Rajasthan captain would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the LSG vs RR toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

LSG IPL 2022 Squad

Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav

RR IPL 2022 Squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Rassie van der Dussen, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal