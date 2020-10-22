Manchester Utd count cost of Covid disruption as EPL continues without fans

-
ALSO READ
Manchester City overturns two-year ban from Champions League
English Premier League season to restart on June 17: Here're details
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions for first time after Chelsea win
English Premier League to start on Sept 12, finish 19 days before Euros
Premier League resumes today: Check schedule, live streaming details here
-
Manchester United said its priority was to allow fans to return to its Old Trafford stadium safely after the impact of the coronavirus crisis pushed it to an annual net loss of 23.2 million pounds ($30.3 million).
The pandemic has played havoc with the sporting calendar, forcing the suspension of English Premier League fixtures for three months, with fans still unable to attend matches.
Lost revenues due to the restrictions amounted to 70 million pounds in the year to the end of June, the club said, adding that it would recoup 30 million pounds in broadcast revenue for 2019-20 fixtures that had been played only in July and August.
The latest Covid-19 restrictions across Britain are likely to further delay the return of supporters, depriving clubs of income from matchday ticket and catering sales.
Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward called for a consistent approach from the authorities on the admission of fans, noting that people could travel on planes or sit in cinemas.
“Crowds have been permitted to return to varying degrees in over 20 European countries, albeit with significant capacity restrictions to allow for social distancing, and we urge the UK government to follow these positive examples as soon as it is safe to do so,” he said.
Woodward also dismissed reports that the club was part of a plot to form a breakaway European Super League, saying the focus was on talks with UEFA over the future of the Champions League.
United’s revenue in the year fell 19 per cent to 509 million pounds, the lowest since 2015.
The club, controlled by the American Glazer family since a highly-leveraged takeover in 2005, extended its contract with shirt sponsor Chevrolet, which was due to expire in June 2021, by six months because of disruptions caused by Covid-19.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor