Messi-Ronaldo GOAT tale comes to an end: Game over, football is complete

No anthology, no poetry, no commemorative essay could have summed it up better. Why waste a thousand words when three would suffice. An Instagram caption — a perfect illustration of where literary prose is headed — with the picture circulated a billion times already. A tender moment, a private moment in the public gaze. After had collected the Golden Ball (awarded to the best player of the World Cup), he crossed the World Cup trophy, pausing for the briefest of moments to kiss it. He’d lift it 10 minutes later, but this kiss was just for him. That photograph, accompanied by the three words that say it best — Messi completes .