Messi-Ronaldo GOAT tale comes to an end: Game over, football is complete

No anthology, no poetry, no commemorative essay could have summed it up better. Why waste a thousand words when three would suffice. An Instagram caption — a perfect illustration of where literary prose is headed — with the picture circulated a billion times already. A tender moment, a private moment in the public gaze. After Lionel Messi had collected the Golden Ball (awarded to the best player of the World Cup), he crossed the World Cup trophy, pausing for the briefest of moments to kiss it. He’d lift it 10 minutes later, but this kiss was just for him. That photograph, accompanied by the three words that say it best — Messi completes football.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 14:04 IST