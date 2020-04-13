'Your grass needs a mow': Vaughan trolls Jadeja on sword-wielding video

JUST IN
Jadeja and Vaughan were engaged in a funny banter on Instagram

BS Web Team & agencies  |  New Delhi 

Ravindra Jadeja. Photo: Reuters
Indian allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan gave their fans something to laugh at amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown and tensions.

It all happened after Jadeja shared a video on Instagram to show off his trademark 'swordsmanship'. However, taking the note of the grass in Jadeja's lawn, Vaughan made a cheeky comment: "Your grass needs a mow rockstar".



The cricketer is very-well trained in swordsmanship and he has also made it popular by swinging his bat like a sword in cricket matches whenever he crosses the mark of 50 or 100.

Last week, Australian batsman David Warner had also shared a throwback video from the last year's Indian Premier League (IPL) in which he was swinging his bat like a sword.




The SunRisers Hyderabad skipper was swinging the bat like a sword for a commercial and he immediately broke into laughter once the director said cut.

Warner had also asked the fans to give their opinion on as to how he did as compared to Jadeja.
First Published: Mon, April 13 2020. 12:21 IST

