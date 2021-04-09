Near normal during Covid-19: Drama assured in Masters Tournament 2021

The truth is that nature just is. It is neither malevolent and cruel nor benevolent and kind; it just is.

Thus, nature is unconcerned whether this coronavirus emerged from a laboratory or from an abattoir and killed about three million persons so far. The grass still grows, the earth still spins on its axis and, of course, the azaleas still bloom on the fabled grounds of the Augusta National Club. They bring to mind Ralph Waldo Emerson’s thought about flowers being a proud assertion that a ray of beauty outvalues all the utilities of the world (however briefly!) Nature is the ...