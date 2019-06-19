JUST IN
NZ vs SA LIVE score ICC CWC 2019: Proteas look to keep semis hope alive

Head to head, South Africa cricket team have an advantage as they won 41 out of 74 matches while New Zealand won 24. Check New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary

In today’s match of ICC cricket World Cup 2019 (CWC), South Africa cricket team will look to keep their semifinals hopes alive, when they take on New Zealand cricket team at Edgbaston in Birmingham. After losing their first three matches, South Africa came out with a much-improved performance and registered a nine-wicket win over Afghanistan in their previous world cup match. On the other hand, New Zealand have been absolutely professional in their approach so far and are sitting at the second spot in the points table with seven points.

South Africa vs New Zealand head to head

Overall: 74
 
New Zealand: 24
 
South Africa: 41
 
Abandoned: 4
 
No result: 5
 
New Zealand vs South Africa world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream NZ vs SA cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
 
