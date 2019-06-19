- Pvt operators may run Rajdhani, Shatabdi, passenger trains on select routes
- NEP 2019's 'excellent' early education reforms face significant challenges
- Why the monsoon is key for PM Modi, RBI and the economy? An explainer
- Indiabulls group stocks tumble 20%; Lakshmi Vilas Bank slides 8%
- Why Facebook's cryptocurrency project faces pushback from US lawmakers
NZ vs SA LIVE score ICC CWC 2019: Proteas look to keep semis hope alive
Head to head, South Africa cricket team have an advantage as they won 41 out of 74 matches while New Zealand won 24. Check New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
South Africa cricket team. Photo: Reuters
Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here
South Africa vs New Zealand head to head
Overall: 74
New Zealand: 24
South Africa: 41
Abandoned: 4
No result: 5
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE score
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 25: NZ vs SA LIVE streaming
New Zealand vs South Africa world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream NZ vs SA cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
Stay tuned for New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More