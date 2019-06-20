ICC CWC 2019 Aus vs BAN Preview: Aus to face stiff challenge in Bangladesh

In match 26 of (CWC), will be brimming with confidence after an emphatic win over West Indies cricket team, when they face the defending champions Australia at in Nottingham on Thursday. On Monday, Bangladesh came up with a commanding and formidable performance in their game against the Windies as they comfortably chased down 322-run target in Taunton. (124*) and Liton Das (94*) played brilliant knocks as the Bangla Tigers made mockery of the Windies' total and crossed the line with more than 50 balls to spare.



Bangladesh not an underdogs

With wins against South Africa and Windies, Bangladesh have declared that they are no more underdogs and, now, they would aim to make a place in the semifinals. Mashrafe Mortaza's men have been excellent so far, but it would be really interesting to see if they can live up to the challenge of competing against the five-time champions.

Australia Team news



Australia have not been at the top of their game in the ongoing World Cup so far. They have suffered batting collapses and have been put under pressure. Despite that, they have been able to register four victories and are currently placed at the second spot in the points table.

Pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are proving to be a nightmare to face for the opposition batters, barring India who took them for plenty at the Kennington Oval.

Skipper and David Warner are providing them with solid starts and laying the platform for the likes of Steve Smith, who has been a rock in the middle order.



head to head

It would require a below par performance from the defending champions to lose against Bangladesh, a team against which they have tasted defeat only once in the 22 ODIs they have played against each other.



Here are the playing prediction of both the teams



Australia playing 11; Aaron Finch(C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(WK), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Kane Richardson.



Bangladesh playing 11: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman





Here are the squads of both the teams



Bangladesh world cup squad: (capt), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal

Australia world cup squad: (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon