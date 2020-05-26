On this day 21 yrs ago, Sourav, Rahul stitched record 318-run stand in ODIs

It was on May 26, 1999, when and stitched a 318-run stand against Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Cup.

The duo achieved the feat in the group stage match against Sri Lanka, played at Taunton.

In the match between India and Sri Lanka, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India got off to a bad start as the side lost its opener Sadagoppan Ramesh (5) in the very first over of the innings.

However, it was then that Ganguly and Dravid got together at the crease and went on to form a 318-run stand.

Ganguly played a knock of 183 runs studded with 17 fours and 7 sixes while Dravid scored 145 runs with the help of 17 fours and one six.

Sourav Ganguly:

183 runs

158 balls

17 fours, seven sixes



Rahul Dravid:

145 runs

129 balls

17 fours, one six#OnThisDay in 1999, the India duo added 318 runs for the second wicket in an ICC @cricketworldcup encounter against Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/o86DaCOsW7 — ICC (@ICC) May 26, 2020

Their heroics enabled India to post a total of 373/6 in the allotted fifty overs.

India then went on to easily win the match as the side bowled out Sri Lanka for just 216.

The Men in Blue went away with a victory by 157 runs as Robin Singh scalped five wickets.

This stand between Dravid and Ganguly is the fourth highest partnership in the history of ODI cricket.

In the 1999 World Cup, India failed to make it to the semi-finals of the World Cup.



ICC ODI World Cup 1999: video highlights





