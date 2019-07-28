PKL 2019, Match 14 preview: Delhi need Ranjit, Meraj to support Naveen

In Match 14 of League, PKL 2019, will look to continue their good form when they face in their second match at NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Naveen, who scored 14 points (including raid and defence), helped Haryana get off to a great start of Pro Kabaddi 2019, defeating Puneri Paltan 34-24 in Hyderabad on Monday. On the other hand, Delhi will bank upon their experienced corners, Ravindra Pahal and Joginder Narwal, while young Naveen Kumar will be key for them in the raiding unit with his brilliant footwork and ability to score touch point. However, Delhi need their support raiders – Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh – to assist the youngster while raiding.

Check Pro Kabaddi schedule and points table here



Here’s what said before Haryana vs Delhi match



Haryana Captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan said that an excellent start to the competition makes a big difference to the team’s campaign. "A good start makes a big difference to the team. Our key players (Vikash Kandola and Prashanth Kumar Rai) were rested for the first match, and if they return to the team, we will play even better in the upcoming matches," said Cheralathan.

Player battle



The battle of young raiders – Naveen Kumar vs Naveen



Both the Naveen’s have been exceptional for their team this season. Naveen Kumar of has already scored 21 raid points from just 2 matches. This includes a 14-raid-point opening match against Telugu Titans where he was not tackled even a single time. Naveen Kumar has scored 21 out of Delhi’s 36 total raid points (58%) so far in Naveen of scored 12 raid points to guide his team to victory in their opening match against Puneri Paltan. Haryana only scored 14 raid points in total in that match out of which Naveen scored 12. Both of these raiders made their Pro Kabaddi debut last season and have become very important to their respective teams in a very short span.

Naveen Kumar (DEL) Vs. Naveen (HAR) Overall PKL 7 Raider Overall PKL 7 24 2 Mts 22 1 193 21 Raid Points 100 12 9 1 Super 10s 2 1 8 10.5 Avg Raid Pts 4.5 12 56 57 Raid SR 47 55

The Haryana Steelers got the better of Dabang Delhi two out of three times in PKL 2018. Haryana won the first and third Zone A matches against Delhi with scores of 34-31 and 34-27 respectively.

Match No. Dabang Delhi Haryana Steelers Result PKL 6, Match 81 27 34 Haryana Steelers won by 7 points PKL 6, Match 52 39 33 Dabang Delhi won by 6 points PKL 6, Match 21 31 34 Haryana Steelers won by 3 points PKL 5, Match 93 24 42 Haryana Steelers won by 18 points PKL 5, Match 74 24 27 Haryana Steelers won by 3 points PKL 5, Match 42 25 27 Haryana Steelers won by 2 points