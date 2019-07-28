PKL 2019, Match 14 preview: Delhi need Ranjit, Meraj to support Naveen

-
In Match 14 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 2019, Haryana Steelers will look to continue their good form when they face Dabang Delhi in their second match at NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Naveen, who scored 14 points (including raid and defence), helped Haryana get off to a great start of Pro Kabaddi 2019, defeating Puneri Paltan 34-24 in Hyderabad on Monday. On the other hand, Delhi will bank upon their experienced corners, Ravindra Pahal and Joginder Narwal, while young Naveen Kumar will be key for them in the raiding unit with his brilliant footwork and ability to score touch point. However, Delhi need their support raiders – Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh – to assist the youngster while raiding.
Here’s what Haryana Steelers said before Haryana vs Delhi match
Haryana Captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan said that an excellent start to the competition makes a big difference to the team’s campaign. "A good start makes a big difference to the team. Our key players (Vikash Kandola and Prashanth Kumar Rai) were rested for the first match, and if they return to the team, we will play even better in the upcoming matches," said Cheralathan.
The battle of young raiders – Naveen Kumar vs Naveen
Both the Naveen’s have been exceptional for their team this season. Naveen Kumar of Dabang Delhi has already scored 21 raid points from just 2 matches. This includes a 14-raid-point opening match against Telugu Titans where he was not tackled even a single time. Naveen Kumar has scored 21 out of Delhi’s 36 total raid points (58%) so far in PKL 2019. Naveen of Haryana Steelers scored 12 raid points to guide his team to victory in their opening match against Puneri Paltan. Haryana only scored 14 raid points in total in that match out of which Naveen scored 12. Both of these raiders made their Pro Kabaddi debut last season and have become very important to their respective teams in a very short span.
|Naveen Kumar (DEL)
|Vs.
|Naveen (HAR)
|Overall
|PKL 7
|Raider
|Overall
|PKL 7
|24
|2
|Mts
|22
|1
|193
|21
|Raid Points
|100
|12
|9
|1
|Super 10s
|2
|1
|8
|10.5
|Avg Raid Pts
|4.5
|12
|56
|57
|Raid SR
|47
|55
Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers head to head
The Haryana Steelers got the better of Dabang Delhi two out of three times in PKL 2018. Haryana won the first and third Zone A matches against Delhi with scores of 34-31 and 34-27 respectively.
|Match No.
|Dabang Delhi
|Haryana Steelers
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 81
|27
|34
|Haryana Steelers won by 7 points
|PKL 6, Match 52
|39
|33
|Dabang Delhi won by 6 points
|PKL 6, Match 21
|31
|34
|Haryana Steelers won by 3 points
|PKL 5, Match 93
|24
|42
|Haryana Steelers won by 18 points
|PKL 5, Match 74
|24
|27
|Haryana Steelers won by 3 points
|PKL 5, Match 42
|25
|27
|Haryana Steelers won by 2 points
|Dabang Delhi
|Vs
|Haryana Steelers
|Ravinder Pahal
|Right Corner
|Dharmaraj Cheralathan ©
|Naveen Kumar
|Right In
|Selvamani K
|Vishal Mane
|Right Cover
|Vikas Kale
|Meraj Sheykh
|Center
|Vikas Kandola
|Anil Kumar
|Left Cover
|Parveen
|Chandran Ranjit
|Left In
|Naveen
|Joginder Narwal ©
|Left Corner
|Kuldeep Singh