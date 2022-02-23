PKL 2021 Semi-Final Live Streaming: When & Where to watch on TV and online

-
-
The Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 for the 2021-22 editions is now reaching its climax with the semi-finals happening tonight i.e. February 23, 2022. Both the semi-finals will be played on the same day and their results will be crucial in determining the finalists who will then face each other for the Championship PKL Final 2021-22 on February 25, 2022.
When will PKL 2021-22 Semi-Final take place?
PKL 2021-22 Semi-Finals which will begin with the first Semi-Final between UP Yodhas and three-time Champions Patna Pirates will start at 07:30 pm IST.
Where will Pro Kabaddi League Semi-Final be played?
The Pirates have surely set a benchmark in #VIVOProKabaddi— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) February 23, 2022
Will they go the distance to clinch their 4th ?#SuperhitPanga @PatnaPirates pic.twitter.com/sBOEp9NXGJ
The Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 Semi-Finals will be played at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru
Where can people watch the UP Yodha vs Patna Pirates semi-final Live?
People can watch the UP Yodha vs Patna Pirates as well as the Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants Semi-Finals Live at Star Sports Network on Television.
How can the Pro Kabaddi League semi-final be Live Streamed and watched Online?
The Pro-Kabaddi League semi-final can be live-streamed online at Hotsar.com/in and people can also stream it on their smartphones via the Hotstar application.
When will the final of the Pro Kabaddi League take place?
After the semi-finals, the two winning teams will move on to play the PKL Final at the same venue of Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru on February 25, 2022.
