Prize money for AFC Women's Asian Cup: A giant leap forward but falls short

In her youth, Sujata Kar rarely thought she’d get paid to play football. It was a privilege to be considered for the national team, the state team, or even for the club sides she represented in Kolkata.

She was employed by the Income Tax department, which gave her paid leave to travel for the national and the state camps, and the freedom to build a team around her for the Kolkata league. It was the benefit of the public sector employment system — a sports quota job. “When we went for tournaments, even international ones, we never even thought there’d be prize ...