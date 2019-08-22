Analysing video footage key for successful tackles: Dabang Delhi coach

Pro Kabaddi 2019's sixth phase will begin in Delhi August 24, after wrapping up its Chennai leg that on Wednesday saw a top ranked player losing his trademark cool and fight with match officials.

will play their first home leg match against defending champions Bengaluru Bulls at Thayagraj Sports Complex. Delhi have won five of seven matches in Pro Kabaddi 2019 campaign and are in the second spot in the points table with 29 points.

raider Naveen Kumar scored 76 raid points in seven matches including six Super 10s. His strike rate of 57 per cent is best among the two other Delhi raiders: Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh. “I believe Naveen will cross 100 raid points in (the) Delhi leg this season,” said coach Krishan Kumar Hooda.

Delhi will play four matches in their home leg and Naveen, who is popularly known as Naveen Express, might cross the 100 raid point mark.

Teams in Pro Kabaddi 2019 have failed before their home crowds. Telugu Titans and Gujarat Fortunegiants lost all their four matches each, and Patna Pirates won only one out of four. Mumbai's U Mumba did better, winning two matches and losing as many. Tamil Thalaivas played three matches, losing two and ending another in a tie.

It will be interesting to see how Dabang Delhi will perform in their home leg. “We love playing for the home crowd. Dabang Delhi had the best home leg compared to other teams in the previous season. We won five out of six games. We intend to repeat last year’s success or in fact, better our performance this year,” said Dabang Delhi captain Joginder Narwal.

Interestingly, this season has witnessed more number of successful tackles as compared to raid points. “Nowadays every team analyses the video footage of opponent’s raiders which help the teams to prepare well,” said Hooda about the tactical change.

Last season, Dabang Delhi crashed out of competition in the playoffs and talking about the Delhi’s aspirations for the title win, DO IT Group CEO, Sumeet Yadav said, “The team is working as a cohesive unit. We have a balance squad, with top notch raiders and strong defenders. We are confident that this squad will do its best to take us to our maiden title this year.”