Pro Kabaddi 2019: Can Haryana's defenders put breaks on Jaipur's raiders?

In Match 18 of League, PKL 2019, will take on at Sardar Vallabbhai Patel Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday. Steelers will look to bounce back after a tough loss against Dabang Delhi in their previous match while Pin Panthers look to continue their dominating form in Pro Kabaddi 2019. Haryana has been affected in their raiding department as raiders – Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vikas Kandola -- are not fit. Naveen was the silver lining for Haryana in the match against Delhi with nine points. He will be looking to continue his good form against Jaipur. The raider expressed that the team will play better against Jaipur. “This will carry on in the tournament, sometimes we will win, sometimes we will lose. Now we will raise our confidence and play better against Jaipur Pink Panthers,” said Naveen.

What can coach Rakesh Kumar do to take pressure off Naveen?



Rakesh Kumar had a happy coaching debut when his team were able to beat Anup Kumar’s Puneri Paltan 34-24 in their first game. In that match, both teams were without their star raiders – Pune without Nitin Tomar and Haryana without Vikas Kandola or Prashanth Kumar Rai. Haryana’s raiders led by Naveen were able to shine that day, but against Dabang Delhi’s powerful raiding unit of Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh, Haryana couldn’t keep up and they ended up losing by 20 points.

Now the challenge for Rakesh is how to create a balanced raiding unit. One option could be to use Selvamani more in the Do or Die raids as he has been good in his career in these situations. Among all raiders in the team he actually has the best raid strike rate in do or die situations.

Raiders in DoD Situations – PKL Raider Raids Raid Points Super Raids Raid SR Selvamani K 78 62 2 79 Prashanth Kumar Rai 84 63 4 75 Naveen 35 23 0 66 Vikas Kandola 73 39 1 53

One of Jaipur’s advantage in Pro Kabaddi 2019 is the raiding depth in the team led by skipper Deepak Hooda. Deepak Hooda is 4th in the most raid points scored with 727 raid points in Pro Kabaddi. He is supported by Deepak Narwal and Nilesh Salunke who also have scored more than 250 raid points each. In the first two matches in PKL 2019, Deepak Hooda has started off strong by scoring 17 raid points at a raid strike rate of 55. He has been supported by Deepak Narwal who has been consistent scoring at a raid point average of 5 in Pro Kabaddi 2019. Deepak Hooda scored his 25th Super 10 in the first match against U Mumba scoring 11 points in 15 raids. He has had just 2 unsuccessful raids so far out of which 1 was a Do or Die raid.

Jaipur’s Main Raiders – PKL 2019 Raider Matches Raid Points Avg. Raid Pts. Raid SR Deepak Hooda 2 17 8.5 55 Deepak Narwal 2 10 5.0 38

Match No. Haryana Steelers Jaipur Pink Panthers Result PKL 6, Match 118 30 39 Jaipur Pink Panthers won by 9 points PKL 6, Match 50 32 38 Jaipur Pink Panthers won by 6 points PKL 6, Match 18 33 36 Jaipur Pink Panthers won by 3 points PKL 5, Match 120 37 27 Haryana Steelers won by 10 points PKL 5, Match 87 30 26 Haryana Steelers won by 4 points PKL 5, Match 77 27 27 Match Tied