Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Haryana look to continue their winning run

In Match 62 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will lock horns with at the Thayagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on Wednesday. Gujarat will come to the match with a win over Patna Pirates in their previous encounter, while Haryana will be high on confidence after defeating Bengal Warriors. Vinay, who has been Haryana’s third best raider in PKL 2019, said that patience played a key role in their previous match against Bengal Warriors.

“One of the positives in the win against Bengal Warriors for us was that we were patient and controlled our performance. We didn’t hesitate in any point of the match and executed our plans well,” said Vinay.

The 20-year-old added that the guidance of senior players had helped him become a better player. “I am very excited to play for I have understood that, if I follow whatever our captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan and our lead raider Vikash Kandola tell me to do, my game will always be on point,” said the young raider.

vs head to head

Haryana Steelers and faced off against each other on three occasions in the last season. While the Steelers won their first encounter 32-25, the Gujarat Fortunegiants won the next two matches 40-31 and 47-37, respectively.

Date and Day: August 28, 2019, Wednesday.

Venue: Thayagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi



Time: 7:30 pm IST



The Gujaarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Gujarat vs Haryana match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.