Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Haryana look to continue their winning run

In Match 62 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Gujarat Fortunegiants will lock horns with Haryana Steelers at the Thayagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on Wednesday. Gujarat will come to the match with a win over Patna Pirates in their previous encounter, while Haryana will be high on confidence after defeating Bengal Warriors. Vinay, who has been Haryana’s third best raider in PKL 2019, said that patience played a key role in their previous match against Bengal Warriors.
Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers live streaming details
Date and Day: August 28, 2019, Wednesday.
Venue: Thayagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi
Time: 7:30 pm IST
The Gujaarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Gujarat vs Haryana match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.