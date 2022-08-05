Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction 2022: When and where to watch Live?

The Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022 is starting today and will be held as a two-day event in Mumbai on August 5 and 6. More than 500 national and international players are set to go under the hammer in the PKL Season 9 Auction 2022, which will be streamed live.

Here are all details of the Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022:

When will the Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022 auction start?

The Pro Kabaddi Season 9 Auction is scheduled to start at 6.30 pm IST.

Where to watch the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Player Auction?

The PKL Season 9 Auction will be broadcast live on Star First, Star 1 Hindi HD, Star 2, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels in India.

Viewers can also live stream the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction from 6.30 pm on Disney+ Hotstar.

The PKL player pool comprises the released players along with top performers from Senior National Kabaddi Championships and other national-level tournaments. Additionally, there will be 45 overseas players from across eight nations in the auction pool.

Each franchise can spend up to Rs 4.4 crore to form their team while availing 3 final bid match cards, which are dependent on the number of players a team has already retained, according to the Pro Kabaddi website.

Some of the popular names that are going under the hammer include Pardeep Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat, Fazel Atrachali and Abhishek Singh. Narwal was the costliest buy in the PKL Season 8 as he went to UP Yoddhas for Rs 1.65 crores.