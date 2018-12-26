Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Patna Pirates take on Gujarat in today's 1st match

On Day 68 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi season six (PKL 2018), the first match will be played between defending champions Patna Pirates and Zone A table topper Gujarat Fortunegiants while in today’s second match Bengal Warriors will lock horns with Bengaluru bulls at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Day 68, Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Fortunegiants



Gujarat and Patna have played 4 matches against each other in PKL history including the final of PKL 5. Gujarat Fortunegiants have won all the league games i.e. 2 in PKL 5 and 1 in this season, but Patna Pirates won the PKL 5 final. Earlier, Gurajat Fortunegiants hammered Patna 45-27 when the two teams meet in pro kabaddi 2018. A superb defensive performance from Gujarat saw Patna score just 13 raid points in that match and Pardeep Narwal only scored 1 raid points with no Patna Pirates raider scored even 5 raid points.

Patna Pirates are currently on 55 points while U.P. Yoddha are on 52 points.

Patna Pirates therefore need 3 points from this game to knock out U.P. Yoddha – so a win or a tie will take Patna through to the Playoffs.

If Patna end up losing but with a margin of 7 points or less, they will get 1 point and go to 56 points. If that happens U.P. will need to win their final game to qualify.

If Patna end up losing by a margin of more than 7 points, then they will remain on 55 points and U.P. can go level with them with a tie in their last game or overtake them with a win.

If both teams end up level, score difference will be considered. Currently, Patna (-28) has much better score difference than of UP (-61).

In today's second match, Zone B table-topper Bengaluru Bulls will take on hosts Bengal Warriors at 9 p.m. in Kolkata. · Bengaluru Bulls have the edge over Bengal Warriors in head to head. They lead 7-6.Stay tuned for ..