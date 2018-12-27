Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in 1st match

In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi league season six (PKL 2018), the first match will be played between Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers while in the second match Bengal Warriors will lock horns with UP Yoddha at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls have played 10 times in total with Jaipur leading the head-to-head 6-3 and one match ending in a tie. However, in Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengaluru Bulls won the previous encounter against Jaipur 45-32. If Rohit Kumar’s Bengaluru Bulls win or tie today’s match they will finish at the top of Zone B points table



Pro Kabaddi 2018, Day 69, Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha



In today’s second match, hosts Bengal Warriors will take on UP Yoddha in last league match of PKL 6 at 9 p.m. in Kolkata. In the head-to-head battle, Bengal Warriors have the advantage as they never lost to UP Yoddha in PKL history in which they played 5 matches against UP. Bengal Warriors won two matches while last 3 matches ended in a tie. In Pro Kabaddi 2018, their two encounter have ended in a tie.

UP Yoddha and chances

This is the final league game for U.P Yoddha and their equation is simple. If they win this game, they go through to the playoffs.

If they lost or tie this game, Patna Pirates will qualify for the playoffs. Even though they’ll be on same points if they tie as Patna (-36) have a superior score difference than UP (-61).

Bengal need to wait for the first match. If Bengaluru Bulls get even 1 point against Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengal Warriors have no chance of finishing 1 st in Zone B as they have to win with a difference of more than 50 pts to overcome the score difference.

If Bengaluru lose by more than 7 points, Bengal Warriors will finish on top of Zone B if they win today's match against UP Yoddha.

