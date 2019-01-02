JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » India tour of Australia 2018-19 » News

Pro Kabaddi 2018: Bengaluru Bulls outclass Gujarat 41-29 to enter PKL final
Business Standard

Ravichandran Ashwin fails fitness test, to miss fourth test at Sydney

With a 2-1 lead, India need only draw the test at the Sydney Cricket Ground to secure a first series triumph in Australia

Reuters 

Ravichandra Ashwin

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has come up short in his race to be fit for the fourth and final test against Australia, a team spokesman said on the eve of the match on Wednesday.

Ashwin, India's top spinner, took six for 149 in the opening victory in Adelaide but was forced to sit out the second test defeat in Perth and India's win in Melbourne because of a side strain.

"R Ashwin is not 100 percent fit and won't be available for selection," the spokesman told reporters.

With a 2-1 lead, India need only draw the test at the Sydney Cricket Ground -- a venue that traditionally offers something for the spinners -- to secure a first series triumph in Australia.

ALSO READ: Australia to rest Cummins, Starc, Hazzlewood for ODI series against India

Batsman Rohit Sharma's decision to return home to be with his wife for the birth of their first child means India will have to make at least one change for the clash when they name their team later on Wednesday.

First Published: Wed, January 02 2019. 09:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY