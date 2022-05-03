RCB vs CSK: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 49

for the first time got what they were looking for, a start at the top and what a great start they got from Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad. A bit better catching in the field, and a bit more line and length from Dwaine Pretorious, Simarjeet Singh and the team was almost where Dhoni would have wanted it to be.

On the other hand, have looked wayward in their past three games and all these are games where Dinesh Karthik has not fired. Hence, they would definitely like him to fire and the bowlers to pick continuous wickets if they want to keep their hopes high of qualifying for the Playoffs.

In such a crunch game for both the teams, the Playing 11 becomes crucial and therefore it is important to know how the teams shape up before this game and about the players that will be part of the Playing 11.

Here's how the Playing 11 of RCB and CSK would look like

Chennai could do well to play Rajvardhan Hangargekar in place of Simrajeet Singh because the Under 19 player has the potential and he should be given a chance to prove it. Dwayne Bravo would most likely be back for this game and he would replace Pretorrious in the bowling lineup.

On the other hand, Bangalore have chopped and changed a lot and hence they could do without changing the Playing 11 and trusting the players and their process. The replacement for those players who might be dropped have already been tried anyways.

RCB Predicted Playing 11

(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

CSK Predicted Playing 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

IPL 2022 vs Toss Timing and Details

vs today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Bangalore captain and Chennai skipper would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the RCB vs CSK toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

