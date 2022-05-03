RCB vs CSK: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 49

-
ALSO READ
CSK vs RCB: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 22
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB: Toss timing, predicted playing 11 details of match 13
RCB vs RR: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 39
GT vs RCB: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 43
RCB vs MI: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 18
-
Chennai Super Kings for the first time got what they were looking for, a start at the top and what a great start they got from Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad. A bit better catching in the field, and a bit more line and length from Dwaine Pretorious, Simarjeet Singh and the team was almost where Dhoni would have wanted it to be.
On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore have looked wayward in their past three games and all these are games where Dinesh Karthik has not fired. Hence, they would definitely like him to fire and the bowlers to pick continuous wickets if they want to keep their hopes high of qualifying for the Playoffs.
In such a crunch game for both the teams, the Playing 11 becomes crucial and therefore it is important to know how the teams shape up before this game and about the players that will be part of the Playing 11.
Here's how the Playing 11 of RCB and CSK would look like
Chennai could do well to play Rajvardhan Hangargekar in place of Simrajeet Singh because the Under 19 player has the potential and he should be given a chance to prove it. Dwayne Bravo would most likely be back for this game and he would replace Pretorrious in the bowling lineup.
On the other hand, Bangalore have chopped and changed a lot and hence they could do without changing the Playing 11 and trusting the players and their process. The replacement for those players who might be dropped have already been tried anyways.
RCB Predicted Playing 11
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
CSK Predicted Playing 11
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana
IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Toss Timing and Details
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis and Chennai skipper MS Dhoni would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the RCB vs CSK toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
RCB IPL 2022 Squad
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Suyash Prabhudessai
CSK IPL 2022 Squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Chris Jordan, Moeen Ali, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor