RR vs CSK: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 68

It has not been a great season for the in this year’s . They have struggled big time and had a change of captai8ncy in the middle of the league as well. Now in their last game, which might also be the last game of Dhoni if only we can guess his next move, because he is the brand ambassador of ‘Don’t let them know your next move’ as far as life is concerned.

So assuming it is the last game of Dhoni, he would want to finish with a win and even if it is not, winning is his way of life and has been CSK’s motto too. So when they face the Rajasthan Royals, they would want to win the match on May 20, 2022, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

On the other hand, for Rajasthan, it is an opportunity to seal their place in the top two of the league table and get an extra shot at making it to the final. A victory in this game would take and his team to the second position in Points Table. Thus, they would also be going with all their might in this game to try and win it.

Here's how the Playing 11 of RR vs CSK would look like

With Shimron Hetmyer back and available, he would come into the Playing 11 straight away in place of Jimmy Neesham. The Royals would also hope that Obed McCoy has recovered from the strain that he got in the last game against Lucknow Super Giants. If he is not fit then Kuldeep Sen would be back at his place in the side.

As for Chennai Super Kings, they tried new faces in their last game so it is only fair to assume that they would want the new players to get one more game before they start thinking about the combinations for the next season.

RR Predicted Playing 11

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

CSK Predicted Playing 11



Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary

IPL 2022 vs Toss Timing and Details

vs today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Rajasthan skipper and Chennai captain would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. RR vs CSK toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

RR IPL 2022 Squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Shimron Hetmyer, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Corbin Bosch

CSK IPL 2022 Squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, Subhranshu Senapati, KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma