RR vs DC: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium

Rajasthan Royals, who are sitting in the third place in the Points Table with 14 points in 11 games to their name, would be looking to get to 16 points and confirm their place in the Playoffs of 2022. To be able to do that, they would have to battle things out against Delhi, who are at 10 points from 11 games and are looking to sustain their bid to qualify for Playoffs themselves.

If Delhi lose this game, they could still harbour hopes of qualifying,m but would have to be dependent upon the results of other teams. However, if they win this, it is going to make the Playoffs race even more interesting and enticing for the fans as this will then keep all eight teams in the fray for the remaining three spots.

RR vs DC Pitch Report

The Pitch at the DY Patil Stadium is made for quality cricket as chasing even 160 has proved tricky at this wicket. For today’s match between Rajasthan and Delhi, the pitch will have something for the bowlers as it will offer some bounce for pacers and grip for the spinners. Being a night game, the spinners might face some difficulty gripping the ball as dew will make it wet.

RR vs DC Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report

For today’s match between Rajasthan and Delhi, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 73-76%, while the temperature will hover between 29 to 30 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.

The Weather in Navi Mumbai is slightly better than in Mumbai in terms of humidity and the amount of dew. However, a lot of dew is expected for this game and a captain winning the toss would look to field first without any second thought.

RR vs DC Live Streaming

The RR vs DC match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. This match between Rajasthan and Delhi can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.

When and Where would RR vs DC IPL 2022 Match take place?

The match between RR and DC would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on May 11, 2022, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's .

Where can people watch the IPL 2022 vs Live and Exclusive?

People can watch Sanju Samson’s take on Rishabh Pant’s in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between RR and DC can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.