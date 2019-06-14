Rs 10 lakh for 10 seconds: Advertisers upset as rain spoils Ind vs NZ match

As the rain refused to relent, the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup saw its fourth match being called off due to unsuitable weather. Earlier, Sri Lanka versus Pakistan (June 7), South Africa versus West Indies (June 10), and Bangladesh versus Sri Lanka (June 11) were also abandoned due to rain.

For advertisers on the Star Sports network, the India-New Zealand tie was among the crucial matches from the return on investment point of view. Star India, the official broadcaster of International Cricket Council (ICC) events in India, went to market with two main packages — all world cup ...