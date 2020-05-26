Saliva ban to D/N Test against India: Here's what Mitchell Starc said

Australia cricket team’s spearhead on Tuesday said that an even contest between bat and ball should be maintained to let viewers and players enjoy cricket. His remark came in as International Cricket Council (ICC) issued guidelines, saying that saliva cannot be used by players to shine the ball.



"I understand that completely and hear what they are saying in terms of a foreign substance, but whether that can be controlled by the umpires in terms of they have a portion of the wax and you can only use a small amount, I don't know, but there needs to be a maintaining of the even contest," cricket website ESPNCricinfo quoted Starc.





"I understand what they're saying with foreign substances and that it's black and white in terms of that, but it's an unusual time for the world and if they're going to remove saliva shining for a portion of time they need to think of something else for that portion of time as well," he added.

(SunRisers Hyderabad) and (Rajasthan Royals) were also slated to captain their respective sides in the tournament.

Australia's had become the most expensive foreign player in the history of IPL after he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.5 crore.

Australian players require clearance from CA to play in domestic leagues abroad, and they are normally given permission for the IPL because it is held during the off-season.

India played its inaugural day-night Test last year against Bangladesh in 2019. The side managed to record a victory and after that Test, speculations rose as to whether India will play day-night Test against Australia or not.

Starc said that he would not have any problem if players decide to take part in the (IPL) during the early stages of Australia's home season.Australia is slated to host the T20 World Cup in October-November this year, however, it might be postponed due to the pandemic.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might also look to schedule the (IPL) in October-November if the T20 World Cup gets postponed."Do I have an issue with it? I don't think so. They're pre-existing contracts. There's a lot of things that would have to go into that I assume. Cricket Australia would have to clear those guys so if they're clear to go, I don't see a problem with it," cricket.com.au quoted Starc."They're pre-existing contracts and they would have been playing anyway. There's obviously a different hurdle of domestic cricket there. It'd be an interesting decision, not one I'd have to make, so I'll let them make their decisions," he added.Last year, Starc had decided to pull out of and said that he does not have to worry about the premier T20 tournament as he does not have a contract.Starc also said that it would be great to have a pink-ball Test against India later this year.His remark comes as India and Australia are slated to play a four-match Test series later this year."Yeah, I think, absolutely the series against India is a great thing, the fans love it, it creates a different aspect of the game, the bat and ball are closer as well in that contest," Starc said in a video posted by cricket.com.au on its website."India has played a pink ball test in India, they are not foreign to it, we do have a good record with the pink ball at home, I think it would be great to have a pink-ball Test against India, and with what I have heard, India is also open to it," he added.However, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in February this year confirmed that the side would indeed play a day-night Test against Australia.During the 2018-19 series against India, Australia was without the services of and as the duo was facing a one-year ban for their role in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa.During 2018-19, India managed to defeat Australia at home for the first time in a Test series.In the four-match series, Pujara scored three centuries in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney and was the backbone of India's 2-1 series victory.Earlier this year, Australia displaced India as the number one team in the ICC Test rankings.In the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, India is at the pole position while Australia is placed second.